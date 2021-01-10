GRiZ & Friends to Debut Virtual Winter Edition of Camp Kulabunga Retreat

Since 2018, the Camp Kulabunga retreat has been host to various workshops, seminars, and discussions with leaders in fitness, creative writing, meditation, and expressive arts. GRiZ and friends curate the yearly retreat, which is typically held in person, but 2020's iteration moved to the livestreaming space due to restrictions around COVID-19.

Now, the first livestreamed winter edition of Camp Kulabunga is set to make its debut. Scheduled for February 20-21, the virtual event will feature GRiZ and some of his favorite innovative thought leaders.

GRiZ will host a creative writing workshop, and other discussions will be held by those thought leaders in fields such as mindful movement, yoga, and expressive arts.

On the docket for the 2021 winter edition of Camp Kulabunga are spiritual mindset coach Tori Washington, radical spiritual guide and dance expression specialist Sah D'Simone, spiritual mentor and yoga and mediation expert Samantha Mee, motivational keynote speaker and certified Alo Moves fitness instructor Jacy Cunningham, and Wim Hof Method trainer Jesse Coomer.

Over the two-day event, attendees can experience livestream seminars and off-screen activities. They'll also receive an air-mailed care package with supplies for the weekend, to make use of in their preferred personal space for the duration of the seminar.

Kulabunga has long been a safe and sober space for members of all communities, striving to create a diverse and welcoming experience unlike any other. With this year's event hosted digitally, Kulabunga will accommodate as many applicants as it receives.

To learn more about GRiZ and friends' virtual winter edition of Camp Kulabunga, or to register, visit the official Camp Kulabunga website.