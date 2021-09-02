September 2, 2021
September 2, 2021

GRiZ and CloZee to Perform Meow Wolf's First Denver Events at New Perplexiplex Venue
Meow Wolf teamed up with Moment Factory to bring an immersive music experience to Convergence Station.
GRiZ and CloZee have been tapped by Meow Wolf to launch Convergence Station, the celebrated brand's highly anticipated Denver venture. which will take place in the immersive "Perplexiplex" venue.

GRiZ will take the stage at the immersive "Perplexiplex" venue and light it up with his signature electro-funk sounds and live saxophone beginning at 9:30PM on Saturday, September 18th. 

“When the news broke that Meow Wolf was opening a location in Denver, GRiZ got in touch with me and said that he had to be the one to play opening night,” said GRiZ’s manager, Keith LeWinter of Red Light Management. “Watching Meow Wolf take shape as the perfect cross-section of art, adventure, music, and mystery through the lens of close friends working on the project has been amazing.”

CloZee will be headlining the event on Saturday, October 2nd at 9:30PM. She will be performing a set filled with "beautiful party vibes" and her patented "world bass" sound. 

"I want the show to radiate positivity,” CloZee stated in a press release. “The beautiful thing about Meow Wolf is you always know the type of experience you will have, but are always surprised by what you see. I hope to bring the same elements on the musical side."

An art installation at Meow Wolf's Santa Fe location.

An art installation at Meow Wolf's Santa Fe location.

Meow Wolf is aiming to bring the same caliber of technology and programming as it has to its fan-favorite Santa Fe venue. The company teamed up with Moment Factory to transform live events into a experience that attendees will remember forever. Moment Factory's technology will supply interactive imagery that will transform in real-time based on a guest's movements.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to open up our Meow Wolf Denver venue with hometown heroes Griz and CloZee," said Meow Wolf Events promoter Noah Kessler. "There is nothing quite like a shared experience of live music, and feeling connected to an artist, your friends, or hundreds of strangers. We’re stoked to be bringing this energy to the Mile High City.”

Attendees will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative test result within 48 hours of the event. All guests will be required to wear a mask when not eating or drinking. You can grab tickets here

