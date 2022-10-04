GRiZ Announces 2022 Return of "GRiZMAS" Event

'Tis the season for GRiZMAS.

GRiZ's annual event, a Christmas-themed electronic music celebration, will return to his hometown of Detroit on December 9th and 10th.

Joining him at the Masonic Temple for this year's GRiZMAS are Canabliss and KHIVA, as well as DirtySnatcha and Carbin, who will perform a heavy-hitting B2B set. The event will also feature a performance from EDM.com Class of 2022 star Wreckno, whom GRiZ collaborated with for 2020's "Medusa."

Those who can't make it to GRiZMAS won't have to wait long for another GRiZ-curated event. Just a week later, the barnstorming DJ and multi-instrumentalist will host his second annual Space Camp at Virginia's Hampton Coliseum. Scheduled for December 16-17, the event boasts a lineup with NGHTMRE, A Hundred Drums and more.

Meanwhile, GRiZ is hot off the heels of Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 4. Released last month, the tape has been a hit with fans due to its carefree electro-soul and funk sounds.

You can sign up for pre-sale access to GRiZMAS here.

