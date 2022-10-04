Skip to main content
GRiZ Announces 2022 Return of "GRiZMAS" Event

GRiZ Announces 2022 Return of "GRiZMAS" Event

GRiZ's annual Christmas-themed electronic music event returns to his hometown of Detroit with Wreckno, Canabliss and more.

GRiZ/Twitter

GRiZ's annual Christmas-themed electronic music event returns to his hometown of Detroit with Wreckno, Canabliss and more.

'Tis the season for GRiZMAS.

GRiZ's annual event, a Christmas-themed electronic music celebration, will return to his hometown of Detroit on December 9th and 10th.

Joining him at the Masonic Temple for this year's GRiZMAS are Canabliss and KHIVA, as well as DirtySnatcha and Carbin, who will perform a heavy-hitting B2B set. The event will also feature a performance from EDM.com Class of 2022 star Wreckno, whom GRiZ collaborated with for 2020's "Medusa."

FePaf5dWAAAlpG0
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

G Jones and EPROM
MUSIC RELEASES

G Jones and EPROM Pen Tribute to 90's Rave Music With Collaborative Mixtape, "Disk Doctors"

The tape features collaborations, remixes, bootlegs and unreleased solo tracks from the innovative producers.

By Nick Yopko
grizmas
EVENTS

GRiZ Announces 2022 Return of "GRiZMAS" Event

GRiZ's annual Christmas-themed electronic music event returns to his hometown of Detroit with Wreckno, Canabliss and more.

By Jason Heffler
maxresdefault
GEAR + TECH

Colored Bricks and Fresh Kicks: Check Out This Functional LEGO Drum Machine

Brick Technology built a studio-quality instrument entirely out of LEGOs.

By Cameron Sunkel

Those who can't make it to GRiZMAS won't have to wait long for another GRiZ-curated event. Just a week later, the barnstorming DJ and multi-instrumentalist will host his second annual Space Camp at Virginia's Hampton Coliseum. Scheduled for December 16-17, the event boasts a lineup with NGHTMRE, A Hundred Drums and more.

Meanwhile, GRiZ is hot off the heels of Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 4. Released last month, the tape has been a hit with fans due to its carefree electro-soul and funk sounds.

You can sign up for pre-sale access to GRiZMAS here.

FOLLOW GRIZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ
Twitter: twitter.com/Griz
Instagram: instagram.com/griz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hEXfjz

Related

GRiZ Press Photo 2021
EVENTS

GRiZ Announces Seventh Annual GRiZMAS Event

LEVEL UP, Jantsen, Mize and more will also perform at GRiZ's hometown holiday party.

Griz
EVENTS

GRiZ to Host 6th Annual GRiZMAS Charity Shows in Detroit

GRiZ is set to play two shows in his hometown of Detroit for the sixth annual GRiZMAS.

Griz
EVENTS

GRiZ Announces Full Schedule for 6th Annual "12 Days Of GRiZMAS"

The events take place December 3-14 in Downtown Detroit.

grizmas
EVENTS

GRiZ to Celebrate Christmas In Detroit With 8th Annual "12 Days of GRiZMAS" Charity Event

The 12-day celebration will include crafts, yoga, a roller disco, charity dodgeball tournament, and more.

14542409_1269520959766551_8533407863451767467_o
EVENTS

GRiZ Drops Schedule for Virtual Edition of Charitable Christmas Celebration "12 Days of GRiZMAS"

The virtual event series will raise funds to help Seven Mile Music bring art, coding, and music education to the youth of Detroit.

grizmas
NEWS

GRiZ Raises $125,000 for Charity During 7th Annual 12 Days of GRiZMAS

The virtual event helped support Seven Mile Music's effort to bring music, coding, and art eduction to Detroit youth.

Griz
NEWS

GRiZ Announces Fourth Annual Edition of ‘12 Days of GRiZMAS’ in Detroit

It's that time of the year again! GRiZMAS is almost here - December 5 onwards! Get ready Detroit.

grizzmas
NEWS

GRiZ Announces Fifth Annual GRiZMAS Shows, General Public On-Sale Friday!

Double Header Performances on December 14th and 15th at the Masonic Temple Detroit