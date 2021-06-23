GRiZ Announces Return to Red Rocks for Special One-Night Labor Day Celebration

GRiZ will perform three unique sets during his special Labor Day 2021 performance.

GRiZ has announced a one-day only Labor Day performance at one of his de facto homes, Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

This special one-off performance will see the Denver-based producer throw down three completely unique sets spanning his laid-back style (as heard in 2020's Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 3), his renowned ‘10-’17 set, and a "Full Flex" bangers-only performance.

After indicating in 2019 that he wouldn't return to Red Rocks, GRiZ fans have been left to wonder after a year of show cancellations what's coming next from the leading electronic producer. Following a string of early 2021 collaborations with the likes of Elohim to Ganja White Night, among others, and three recent solo tracks—“Tie-Dye Sky,” “Vibe Check,” and “Astro Funk”—fans will be able to celebrate with the electro-funk star for an end-of-summer celebration.

After selling out his recently announced Another World event in Denver and Space Camp festival in Virginia, fans will be able to celebrate the end of the dog days of summer with GRiZ on September 6th.

Tickets for GRiZ's return to Red Rocks and his 2021 concert dates can be found here.

