GRiZ Drops Schedule for Virtual Edition of Charitable Christmas Celebration "12 Days of GRiZMAS"

Here to spread Christmas cheer once again is GRiZ for his 7th annual 12 Days of GRiZMAS event series.

While the collection of activities and shows are typically held in-person throughout Detroit, the impact of COVID-19 has caused the event to enter the digital concert space. Hosted on both Twitch and Zoom, the event will invite fans to participate in a variety of holiday activities, including virtual crafting, a digital open mic night, trivia, yoga, baking lessons from Mama GRiZ, and much more. This all leads up to the 12th day of GRiZMAS, where he will be hosting a virtual music festival featuring performances from Destructo, Blunts & Blondes, Sunsquabi, AC Slater, and more.

As is tradition, the event will be supporting a local Detroit charity. This year, donations will be collected to support Seven Mile Music's goal to bring art, coding, and music education to the youth of his hometown. Historically, the December party's donation drives have been wildly successful. In fact, in just the past two years, GRiZ has helped raise over $200,000 for Detroit charities.

GRiZ's 7th annual 12 Days of GRIZMAS event takes place online from December 12th to 23rd. You can learn more about the charity event series, RSVP, donate to the cause, and view the full schedule here.

FOLLOW GRIZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ

Twitter: twitter.com/Griz

Instagram: instagram.com/griz

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hEXfjz