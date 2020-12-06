GRiZ Drops Schedule for Virtual Edition of Charitable Christmas Celebration "12 Days of GRiZMAS"

GRiZ Drops Schedule for Virtual Edition of Charitable Christmas Celebration "12 Days of GRiZMAS"

The virtual event series will raise funds to help Seven Mile Music bring art, coding, and music education to the youth of Detroit.
Author:
Publish date:

Here to spread Christmas cheer once again is GRiZ for his 7th annual 12 Days of GRiZMAS event series.

While the collection of activities and shows are typically held in-person throughout Detroit, the impact of COVID-19 has caused the event to enter the digital concert space. Hosted on both Twitch and Zoom, the event will invite fans to participate in a variety of holiday activities, including virtual crafting, a digital open mic night, trivia, yoga, baking lessons from Mama GRiZ, and much more. This all leads up to the 12th day of GRiZMAS, where he will be hosting a virtual music festival featuring performances from Destructo, Blunts & BlondesSunsquabi, AC Slater, and more.

As is tradition, the event will be supporting a local Detroit charity. This year, donations will be collected to support Seven Mile Music's goal to bring art, coding, and music education to the youth of his hometown. Historically, the December party's donation drives have been wildly successful. In fact, in just the past two years, GRiZ has helped raise over $200,000 for Detroit charities.

GRiZ's 7th annual 12 Days of GRIZMAS event takes place online from December 12th to 23rd. You can learn more about the charity event series, RSVP, donate to the cause, and view the full schedule here.

FOLLOW GRIZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ
Twitter: twitter.com/Griz
Instagram: instagram.com/griz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hEXfjz

Related

Griz
EVENTS

GRiZ Announces Full Schedule for 6th Annual "12 Days Of GRiZMAS"

The events take place December 3-14 in Downtown Detroit.

Griz
NEWS

GRiZ Announces Fourth Annual Edition of ‘12 Days of GRiZMAS’ in Detroit

It's that time of the year again! GRiZMAS is almost here - December 5 onwards! Get ready Detroit.

Griz
EVENTS

GRiZ to Host 6th Annual GRiZMAS Charity Shows in Detroit

GRiZ is set to play two shows in his hometown of Detroit for the sixth annual GRiZMAS.

grizzmas
NEWS

GRiZ Announces Fifth Annual GRiZMAS Shows, General Public On-Sale Friday!

Double Header Performances on December 14th and 15th at the Masonic Temple Detroit

GriZ
EVENTS

GRiZ & Friends Announce Two-Day Virtual Camp Kulabunga Retreat

Attendees will be able to take part in workshops centered around creative writing, yoga, meditation, and more.

A photo of Canadian DJ/producer deadmau5 A.K.A. Joel Zimmerman performing on his Cube stage concept.
EVENTS

deadmau5 to Perform at Niagara Falls Virtual Canada Day Celebration

The EDM icon is serving up a special performance for his hometown on Canada Day.

GRiZ and Lizzo
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Debuts Remix of Lizzo's "Good As Hell" at HiJinx 2019

GRiZ debuted a new remix of Lizzo's pop hit "Good As Hell" during his performance at the 2019 edition of HiJinx.

GRiZ_Credit Jason Siegel
NEWS

GRiZ and DrLupo Played Fornite and Raised Over $18K for The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project Provides Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention Resources For LGBTQ Youth.