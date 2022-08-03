GRiZ Announces Lineup for Second Annual Space Camp With NGHTMRE, G Jones, More

Prepare your space suit because GRiZ and friends are once again getting ready to blast Hampton out of the stratosphere.

Returning to the Hampton Coliseum this December is Space Camp II, the second edition of GRiZ's Virginia-based arena takeover. Last year's trip to the moon featured a well-curated cast of talent who specialized in trippy, intergalactic bass. Now, he's extending his otherworldly journey with an all-new lineup for the second launch.

Set to appear at Space Camp II are G Jones, ZINGARA, Of The Trees, Sonorous, A Hundred Drums and GRiZ himself, who will perform twice. Perhaps one of the event's most anticipated sets will come from NGHTMRE, who is currently gearing up for the release of his long-awaited debut album, DRMVRSE, which is scheduled to arrive on September 9th.

Lineup for GRiZ's second annual Space Camp event featuring NGHTMRE, G Jones and more. GRiZ/Space Camp

GRiZ's second annual Space Camp will take place December 16-17, 2022 at the Hampton Coliseum. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 3rd at 10am ET and can be purchased here.

In preparation for liftoff, you can listen to both of GRiZ's sets from 2021's debut Space Camp.

Follow GRIZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ

Twitter: twitter.com/Griz

Instagram: instagram.com/griz

Spotify: spoti.fi/3eB8EzZ