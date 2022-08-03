Skip to main content
GRiZ Announces Lineup for Second Annual Space Camp With NGHTMRE, G Jones, More

GRiZ Announces Lineup for Second Annual Space Camp With NGHTMRE, G Jones, More

GRiZ's curated festival of trippy, intergalactic bass returns in December 2022.

Jason Siegel

GRiZ's curated festival of trippy, intergalactic bass returns in December 2022.

Prepare your space suit because GRiZ and friends are once again getting ready to blast Hampton out of the stratosphere.

Returning to the Hampton Coliseum this December is Space Camp II, the second edition of GRiZ's Virginia-based arena takeover. Last year's trip to the moon featured a well-curated cast of talent who specialized in trippy, intergalactic bass. Now, he's extending his otherworldly journey with an all-new lineup for the second launch.

Set to appear at Space Camp II are G Jones, ZINGARA, Of The Trees, Sonorous, A Hundred Drums and GRiZ himself, who will perform twice. Perhaps one of the event's most anticipated sets will come from NGHTMRE, who is currently gearing up for the release of his long-awaited debut albumDRMVRSE, which is scheduled to arrive on September 9th.

Lineup for GRiZ's second annual Space Camp event featuring NGHTMRE, G Jones and more.

Lineup for GRiZ's second annual Space Camp event featuring NGHTMRE, G Jones and more.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

FY_bp92XEAI4poz
EVENTS

We Attended a Secret Party In the Forest at Tomorrowland 2022—Here's What It Looked Like

Embedded deep in the forests of the world's biggest electronic music festival, the secret stage was organized by FTX.

By Jason Heffler3 hours ago
Calvin Harris
EVENTS

Calvin Harris Is Returning to Wynn Las Vegas In 2022—But Only for One Night

The rare DJ set at XS Nightclub marks the Grammy-winning artist's first in over a decade at the Wynn.

By Rachel Kupfer3 hours ago
59747047-10972355-Jake_Boehm_has_revealed_how_he_makes_49_000_a_month_by_letting_p-a-1_1656667230021 (1)
Lifestyle

A TikToker Is Making Over $49,000 a Month Inviting Followers to Blast EDM While He Sleeps

Australian TikTok creator Jake Boehm quite literally isn't sleeping on this social media stunt.

By Lennon Cihak7 hours ago

GRiZ's second annual Space Camp will take place December 16-17, 2022 at the Hampton Coliseum. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 3rd at 10am ET and can be purchased here.

In preparation for liftoff, you can listen to both of GRiZ's sets from 2021's debut Space Camp.

Follow GRIZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ
Twitter: twitter.com/Griz
Instagram: instagram.com/griz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3eB8EzZ

Related

griz
EVENTS

GRiZ Announces Psychedelic Virginia Music Festival, Space Camp

In addition to two headlining sets by GRiZ, the festival will feature CloZee, Liquid Stranger, and Moore Kismet, among others.

griz lsdream
NEWS

Watch GRiZ and LSDREAM Debut Unreleased Collaboration at Space Camp

GRiZ and LSDREAM premiered the massive track at the Hampton Coliseum over the weekend.

GRiZ Press Photo 2021
EVENTS

GRiZ Announces Seventh Annual GRiZMAS Event

LEVEL UP, Jantsen, Mize and more will also perform at GRiZ's hometown holiday party.

GRiZ Press Photo 2021
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Drops Live Sets from both Nights of his Phenomenal Space Camp Event

These are the first live mixes GRiZ has ever released himself.

Griz
EVENTS

GRiZ to Host 6th Annual GRiZMAS Charity Shows in Detroit

GRiZ is set to play two shows in his hometown of Detroit for the sixth annual GRiZMAS.

GriZ
EVENTS

GRiZ & Friends Announce Two-Day Virtual Camp Kulabunga Retreat

Attendees will be able to take part in workshops centered around creative writing, yoga, meditation, and more.

grizmas
EVENTS

GRiZ Shares Lineup for "12 Days of GRiZMAS" Charity Stream With What So Not, STS9, More

The charity stream will also feature performances from Dirt Monkey, Buku, Umphrey's McGee, BLVK JVCK, and more.

Poulos-GRiZ-BeachParty-2021-7 copy
EVENTS

GRiZ Announces First Camping Festival, Triple Rainbow

The two-day event is slated for mid-September 2022 at Wisconsin's Alpine Valley Music Theatre.