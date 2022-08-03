GRiZ Announces Lineup for Second Annual Space Camp With NGHTMRE, G Jones, More
Prepare your space suit because GRiZ and friends are once again getting ready to blast Hampton out of the stratosphere.
Returning to the Hampton Coliseum this December is Space Camp II, the second edition of GRiZ's Virginia-based arena takeover. Last year's trip to the moon featured a well-curated cast of talent who specialized in trippy, intergalactic bass. Now, he's extending his otherworldly journey with an all-new lineup for the second launch.
Set to appear at Space Camp II are G Jones, ZINGARA, Of The Trees, Sonorous, A Hundred Drums and GRiZ himself, who will perform twice. Perhaps one of the event's most anticipated sets will come from NGHTMRE, who is currently gearing up for the release of his long-awaited debut album, DRMVRSE, which is scheduled to arrive on September 9th.
Recommended Articles
We Attended a Secret Party In the Forest at Tomorrowland 2022—Here's What It Looked Like
Embedded deep in the forests of the world's biggest electronic music festival, the secret stage was organized by FTX.
Calvin Harris Is Returning to Wynn Las Vegas In 2022—But Only for One Night
The rare DJ set at XS Nightclub marks the Grammy-winning artist's first in over a decade at the Wynn.
A TikToker Is Making Over $49,000 a Month Inviting Followers to Blast EDM While He Sleeps
Australian TikTok creator Jake Boehm quite literally isn't sleeping on this social media stunt.
GRiZ's second annual Space Camp will take place December 16-17, 2022 at the Hampton Coliseum. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 3rd at 10am ET and can be purchased here.
In preparation for liftoff, you can listen to both of GRiZ's sets from 2021's debut Space Camp.
Follow GRIZ:
Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ
Twitter: twitter.com/Griz
Instagram: instagram.com/griz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3eB8EzZ