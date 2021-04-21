GRiZ Announces Psychedelic Virginia Music Festival, Space Camp

In addition to two headlining sets by GRiZ, the festival will feature CloZee, Liquid Stranger, and Moore Kismet, among others.

Following a year devoid of music festivals thanks to the wrath of COVID-19, GRiZ is primed for a triumphant return with the announcement of his own curated fest.

The electro-funk superstar has announced the debut of Space Camp, a bass music-fueled two-night festival at Virginia's fabled Hampton Coliseum in December 2021. GRiZ will perform two different live sets alongside a number of his electronic music contemporaries, including CloZee, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, Chee, Common Creation, Kumarion, and EDM.com Class of 2021 artists Lucii and Moore Kismet.

The inaugural Space Camp festival is scheduled for December 17th and 18th, 2021. According to a press release, the event marks GRiZ's "most ambitious" live performances to date, which have the potential to be the largest headlining shows of his career.

“As a kid I always wanted to go to space camp. Hang with other kids and share in that sense of adventure and imagination," GRiZ said. "So we’re throwing our own. A place to gather, explore and play. A place to be weird, to celebrate life, a place to be yourself, a place to escape earth. We’re ready for takeoff. Welcome to Space Camp."

At the time of this article's publication, organizers have yet to announce any COVID-19 safety guidelines for Space Camp. Since the festival is scheduled for about eight months down the line, instating such measures at this time would be a fool's errand considering the unpredictable nature of government mandates. However, it shouldn't come as a surprise if organizers announced pandemic-related safety measures in early winter.

Pre-sale tickets for Space Camp will be available starting today, April 21st at 1PM ET (10AM PT). Tickets will then release to the general public at 11AM ET (8AM PT) this Friday, April 23rd.

