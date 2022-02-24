GRiZ and Wiz Khalifa Are Performing at a Cannabis-Forward Music Festival

As music festivals return at full tilt after a brutal pandemic, there's no better time to live the high life.

Enter The Roll Up Festival, a three-day event combining cannabis culture, music and Earth Day celebrations. It's essentially an adult playground with carnival attractions, rides, ball-pits, car shows, professional wrestling sideshows and—of course–lots of munchies.

The Roll Up Festival is scheduled for April 15-17 at the Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton, Massachusetts. The fest will feature three stages, each of which have their own unique production to express its commitment to earth consciousness and environmental awareness.

Electro-funk superstar GRiZ, who was named as one of EDM.com's Best Music Producers of 2021, is primed for a must-see set. If there was ever a setting to take in his latest album, the phantasmagoric Rainbow Brain, it's this festival.

Joining GRiZ from the electronic music world are Tripp St., EDM.com Class of 2022 artist Wreckno, and esteemed bass music producer Of The Trees. We don't have to explain the irony of that last one.

Hip-hop luminary and cannabis connoisseur Wiz Khalifa is scheduled to headline the festival on Friday night ahead of famed "Hard in da Paint" rapper Waka Flocka Flame. Saturday's bill features a can't-miss performance by legendary hip-hop duo Method Man & Redman, whose 1999 Blackout! album led to the stoner comedy classic, How High.

You can find out more information about The Roll Up Festival here.