December 3, 2021
GRiZ Shares Lineup for "12 Days of GRiZMAS" Charity Stream With What So Not, STS9, More
The charity stream will also feature performances from Dirt Monkey, Buku, Umphrey's McGee, BLVK JVCK, and more.
GRiZ (via Instagram)

Beat the cold and get in the GRiZMAS spirit with GRiZ's stacked livestream this Saturday.

For the first 12 days of the month, GRiZ will be giving back to his hometown of Detroit with his annual charity event, "12 Days of GRiZMAS." Earlier this week, we saw the grand opening of his pop-up shop which will donate 100% of proceeds to a local youth education organization as well as a specialty crafts and cocktails class. Now, he's planned out our Saturday fun no matter where we live with his all-day and all-night charity livestream.

Joining the patron saint of GRiZMAS is an eclectic list of artists who will serve to satisfy GRiZ's wide-ranging fanbase. Viewers can look forward to genre-defying showcases from What So Not, Wenzday, The Sponges, Canabliss, BLVK JVCK, and Nostalgix. Those drawn to GRiZ's heavier bass releases will also be in luck as the stream will welcome Buku, Dirt Monkey, Zeke Beats, SubDocta, and more. In an effort to round out the lineup even more, his jam-oriented fans will be treated to sets from Umphrey's McGee and STS9.

The stream will be collecting money to fund Seven Mile's effort to support the youth of Detroit through music, art, and coding education. You can check out the full list of activities at this year's 12 Days of GRiZMAS and donate to the cause here.

GRiZ's charity livestream takes place tomorrow, December 4th. You can tune into the all-day event on his Twitch channel.

Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ
Twitter: twitter.com/Griz
Instagram: instagram.com/griz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hEXfjz

