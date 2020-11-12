JEANIE and GRL GANG Present GRLFEST2 Livestream to Benefit Global Fund for Women

The Global Fund for Women is a nonprofit foundation funding women's human rights initiatives.
On July 18th and 19th, womxn's initiative GRL GANG debuted its online festival GRLFEST. 100% of donations went to RAINN, a nonprofit anti-sexual assault organization whose goal is to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

Four months after the event, the collective is now returning with GRLFEST2 on November 14th and 15th. Curated by the group's founder JEANIE, all donations will benefit the Global Fund for Women, a nonprofit foundation that works to promote gender equality and stand up for women's human rights. This weekend's headliners are Jessica Audiffred, Huxley Anne, Klo, and COM3T, with other supporting acts including VEIL (formerly known as spacegeisha), Vybrant Vibes, Sara Benyo, Pennywild, and more.

“I’m really stoked for the return of GRLFEST this weekend! The first one was so incredible and this one’s going to be even better," shared JEANIE in a press statement. "There’s a bit of something for everyone and it’s for such a great cause."

Set times have not been publicly released yet, but fans can stay up to date via GRL GANG socials and watch GRLFEST2 here.

