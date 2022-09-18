Giveaway: Win a Free Stateroom On Groove Cruise Cabo, Meet-and-Greet With Joel Corry

Departing from Los Angeles and sailing to Cabo San Lucas, Groove Cruise Cabo is making its long-awaited return six years since its last sail.

Scheduled for October 19-24, 2022, the floating festival is scheduled to take place on the Norwegian Jewel, a towering, luxurious cruise ship. The five-day event will feature a bevy of high-profile DJ sets from some of the scene’s most beloved dance music artists, like Claude VonStroke, Gareth Emery, Green Velvet, Said The Sky, Blond:ish, HALIENE and EDM.com Class inductees ACRAZE and Blanke, among others.

Groove Cruise Cabo 2022 Lineup. Groove Cruise

As part of Groove Cruise Cabo's programming, attendees will have the chance to take part in a wide variety of nautical activities, all of which will include participation from artists on the lineup. The fest will also features panels and masterclasses, spicy food challenges, whiskey tastings and an exclusive destination event on Friday, October 21 at the Taboo Beach Club and Confessions Skybar.

In an effort to connect and give back to the community of Cabo, the Whet Foundation is fundraising in support of the city. The organization is also teaming up with the music mental health foundation When The Music Stops and mental health advocacy art project Ninobuni to host awareness panels.

EDM.com is teaming up with Groove Cruise Cabo and Joel Corry for a special giveaway, which you can enter now.

EDM.com & Groove Cruise Cabo Giveaway Prizes

2 tickets to Groove Cruise Cabo & 1 stateroom

Meet-and-greet with Joel Corry

To enter the giveaway, follow @edm, @groovecruise and @joelcorry on Instagram, save and like the post below, and tag three friends. More comments means more entries and you'll get bonus entries for sharing the post.

The contest ends on Monday, September 26th at 11:59pm CST and is only open to North American residents.

Find more information on Groove Cruise Cabo via the festival's website and purchase tickets here.

Follow Groove Cruise:

Facebook: facebook.com/groovecruise

Instagram: instagram.com/groovecruise

Twitter: twitter.com/groovecruise

Website: groovecruise.com

Follow Joel Corry:

Facebook: facebook.com/JoelCorry

Instagram: instagram.com/joelcorry

Twitter: twitter.com/joelcorry

Spotify: spoti.fi/3auW2Js