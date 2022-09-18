Skip to main content
Giveaway: Win a Free Stateroom On Groove Cruise Cabo, Meet-and-Greet With Joel Corry

Giveaway: Win a Free Stateroom On Groove Cruise Cabo, Meet-and-Greet With Joel Corry

EDM.com is partnering with Groove Cruise Cabo for a special giveaway.

Lauren Morell

EDM.com is partnering with Groove Cruise Cabo for a special giveaway.

Departing from Los Angeles and sailing to Cabo San Lucas, Groove Cruise Cabo is making its long-awaited return six years since its last sail.

Scheduled for October 19-24, 2022, the floating festival is scheduled to take place on the Norwegian Jewel, a towering, luxurious cruise ship. The five-day event will feature a bevy of high-profile DJ sets from some of the scene’s most beloved dance music artists, like Claude VonStroke, Gareth Emery, Green Velvet, Said The Sky, Blond:ish, HALIENE and EDM.com Class inductees ACRAZE and Blanke, among others.

Groove Cruise Cabo 2022 Lineup. 

Groove Cruise Cabo 2022 Lineup. 

As part of Groove Cruise Cabo's programming, attendees will have the chance to take part in a wide variety of nautical activities, all of which will include participation from artists on the lineup. The fest will also features panels and masterclasses, spicy food challenges, whiskey tastings and an exclusive destination event on Friday, October 21 at the Taboo Beach Club and Confessions Skybar.

In an effort to connect and give back to the community of Cabo, the Whet Foundation is fundraising in support of the city. The organization is also teaming up with the music mental health foundation When The Music Stops and mental health advocacy art project Ninobuni to host awareness panels.

EDM.com is teaming up with Groove Cruise Cabo and Joel Corry for a special giveaway, which you can enter now.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

groove cruise
EVENTS

Giveaway: Win a Free Stateroom On Groove Cruise Cabo, Meet-and-Greet With Joel Corry

EDM.com is partnering with Groove Cruise Cabo for a special giveaway.

By EDM.com Staff
flume
EVENTS

Flume Whips Up Audiovisual Feast on "Palaces" Tour

There is a reason Flume and his "Palaces" Tour keep trending across North America.

By Shakiel Mahjouri
EDC LV 2021-3LAU-Brian Rapaport Photo_01
GEAR + TECH

3LAU and Steve Aoki Invest In Groundbreaking Blockchain Music Production Company

Dance music artists jumped at the opportunity to invest in Arpeggi Labs, a promising startup with the goal to revolutionize digital music production and publishing.

By Cameron Sunkel

EDM.com & Groove Cruise Cabo Giveaway Prizes

  • 2 tickets to Groove Cruise Cabo & 1 stateroom
  • Meet-and-greet with Joel Corry

To enter the giveaway, follow @edm@groovecruise and @joelcorry on Instagram, save and like the post below, and tag three friends. More comments means more entries and you'll get bonus entries for sharing the post.

The contest ends on Monday, September 26th at 11:59pm CST and is only open to North American residents.

Find more information on Groove Cruise Cabo via the festival's website and purchase tickets here.

Follow Groove Cruise:

Facebook: facebook.com/groovecruise
Instagram: instagram.com/groovecruise
Twitter: twitter.com/groovecruise
Website: groovecruise.com

Follow Joel Corry:

Facebookfacebook.com/JoelCorry
Instagraminstagram.com/joelcorry
Twittertwitter.com/joelcorry
Spotify: spoti.fi/3auW2Js

Related

Groove Cruise Desktop
NEWS

Win a Free Cruise and the Chance to Meet Above & Beyond

The 2020 Miami sailing of Groove Cruise is setting sail to Costa Maya with some of the biggest names in EDM.

Groove Cruise 2020 Day
EVENTS

Groove Cruise 2020 was One to Remember [Review]

Performances by Above & Beyond, Markus Schulz, Roger Sanchez and others plus fan experiences and costumes galore highlighted the 16th annual Groove Cruise.

Groove Cruise Announces Groove Island on Catalina Island (EDM.com Feature)
EVENTS

Groove Cruise Announces Groove Island 2019: A One-Of-A-Kind Dance Music Experience On Catalina Island

Groove Island marks the 1st land event on Paradise Island between Whet Travel and Groove Cruise, who have been showcasing events for 15 years.

Groove Cruise 2020 Day
EVENTS

Groove Cruise is Hosting a Livestream With Over 30 Artists This Weekend: See the Full Lineup

Groove Cruise's latest charity stream is almost here.

Groove Cruise
EVENTS

Groove Cruise Cabo 30th Sail - Lineup Announcement!

They've got Benny Benassi, Dash Berlin, Laidback Luke, Cosmic Gate, and more!

Groove Cruise
EVENTS

Groove Cruise Miami Announces 2020 Lineup

Above & Beyond, KSHMR, Loco Dice, and more are set to headline Groove Cruise 2020.

habstrakt
EVENTS

Win Tickets to ILLfest and a Meet-and-Greet With Habstrakt

Catch Griz, Madeon, Louis The Child, SLANDER, Kayzo, Jai Wolf, Chromeo, Habstrakt and many more in Austin, Texas next weekend.

lucidity festival
EVENTS

Win the Ultimate Lucidity Festival 2022 Experience

EDM.com has joined forces with the blissful Santa Barbara music festival for a special giveaway.