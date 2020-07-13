Groove Cruise's Virtual Festival Sets Sail This Weekend

After sailing the digital seas earlier in the year, Groove Cruise is back with another virtual event in the name of charity. Powered by Whet Travel, the "Virtual Sail Aways Live" event will be collective donations for the company's COVID-19 relief fund in an effort to help artists affected by the pandemic. Through their previous streams, the organization has collected nearly $40,000, which will be distributed to the artists in need.

This time, the boat will be rocking with live performances from Crystal Skies, Liquid Todd, Nurko, the appropriately-named duo Ship Wrek, and many more. In addition to the main lineup, Bryan Lubliner, Diskopretty & Friends, and Doc Brown will be hosting a special "night swim" after-hours event.

In addition to a traditional livestream experience on sites like Twitch, there will be a special 500-person Zoom room set up for super-fans looking to experience the show on a more personal level. Footage of the Zoom room will also be featured on the main stream so everyone can dance together. Organizers have also revealed that acoustic sets and virtual meet-and-greets will be featured on the cruise.

Groove Cruise's next "Virtual Sail Aways Live" event sets sail this weekend from July 17th to 19th. For more information on the digital party and the foundation it is supporting, head over to their website here.

