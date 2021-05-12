Claude VonStroke, SOFI TUKKER, More Announced on Groove Cruise Orlando 2022 Lineup

Groove Cruise Orlando has been cleared to set sail.

The beloved rave voyage will embark from Port Canaveral, Florida for an epic 96-hour tour of the seas with over 50 artists and nine stages January 20-24, 2022. After over a year of being couped up indoors, this will be the perfect opportunity to relish in the beauty of Mother Earth while listening to some of the best that electronic music has to offer.

Claude VonStroke, CloZee, Ferry Corsten, Gorgon City, SOFI TUKKER, Dombresky, John Summit, Walker & Royce, and many more are all confirmed to throw down on the high seas from aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas. Groove Cruise veterans will know that from the moment you set foot on the deck, there is nonstop entertainment like rock climbing, laser tag, water slides, and the FlowRider Surf Simulator.

Groove Cruise Orlando announces the lineup for the January 2022 voyage. Groove Cruise/Whet Travel

There will be eight costume parties with themes of Area 69, Fire and Ice, ‘80s Prom, Represent, Holiday Hoopla, 50 Shades of Disney, Pink Party, and Team Up. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in artist activations like meet-and-greets, luxury dinners, sports activities, and more. For those romantics out there, Groove Cruise has earned the reputation of being somewhat of a love boat, hosting over 100 free weddings, engagements, and bachelor/bachelorette parties.

The ship will drop anchor at the awe-inspiring Labadee, a brand new private Caribbean beach party that will also feature the Dragon’s Breath Flight Line, known as the world’s longest zip line over water at 500 feet up. For those less inclined to thrill-seek, there will be lavish cabanas available for relaxation.

Due to the current state of affairs, Whet Travel, the team behind Groove Cruise, has implemented a "Cruise with Confidence" policy. This means in case there is a cancellation or postponement ticket-holders will receive a future credit for the full amount, which will be valid for two years. "Cancel for Any Reason" Travel insurance via Travel Guard is also available for additional protection.

Tickets for Groove Cruise Orlando 2022 are on sale now. As of this publication, the ship is 80% sold out and they are offering $99 deposits until Friday, May 14th. Head here to purchase and learn more.

