Claude VonStroke, SOFI TUKKER, More Announced on Groove Cruise Orlando 2022 Lineup

Claude VonStroke, SOFI TUKKER, More Announced on Groove Cruise Orlando 2022 Lineup

Set sail next January with over 50 artists.
Author:
Publish date:

veranmiky

Set sail next January with over 50 artists.

Groove Cruise Orlando has been cleared to set sail.

The beloved rave voyage will embark from Port Canaveral, Florida for an epic 96-hour tour of the seas with over 50 artists and nine stages January 20-24, 2022. After over a year of being couped up indoors, this will be the perfect opportunity to relish in the beauty of Mother Earth while listening to some of the best that electronic music has to offer. 

Claude VonStroke, CloZee, Ferry Corsten, Gorgon City, SOFI TUKKER, Dombresky, John Summit, Walker & Royce, and many more are all confirmed to throw down on the high seas from aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas. Groove Cruise veterans will know that from the moment you set foot on the deck, there is nonstop entertainment like rock climbing, laser tag, water slides, and the FlowRider Surf Simulator. 

Groove Cruise Orlando announces the lineup for the January 2022 voyage. 

Groove Cruise Orlando announces the lineup for the January 2022 voyage. 

There will be eight costume parties with themes of Area 69, Fire and Ice, ‘80s Prom, Represent, Holiday Hoopla, 50 Shades of Disney, Pink Party, and Team Up. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in artist activations like meet-and-greets, luxury dinners, sports activities, and more. For those romantics out there, Groove Cruise has earned the reputation of being somewhat of a love boat, hosting over 100 free weddings, engagements, and bachelor/bachelorette parties. 

The ship will drop anchor at the awe-inspiring Labadee, a brand new private Caribbean beach party that will also feature the Dragon’s Breath Flight Line, known as the world’s longest zip line over water at 500 feet up. For those less inclined to thrill-seek, there will be lavish cabanas available for relaxation. 

Due to the current state of affairs, Whet Travel, the team behind Groove Cruise, has implemented a "Cruise with Confidence" policy. This means in case there is a cancellation or postponement ticket-holders will receive a future credit for the full amount, which will be valid for two years. "Cancel for Any Reason" Travel insurance via Travel Guard is also available for additional protection. 

Tickets for Groove Cruise Orlando 2022 are on sale now. As of this publication, the ship is 80% sold out and they are offering $99 deposits until Friday, May 14th. Head here to purchase and learn more. 

FOLLOW GROOVE CRUISE:

Facebook: facebook.com/groovecruise
Twitter: twitter.com/groovecruise
Instagram: instagram.com/groovecruise

Related

Groove Cruise 2020 Day
EVENTS

Markus Schulz, Morgan Page, More to Play Groove Cruise's "Virtual Sail Aways Live"

Digitally set sail for a weekend of great music and benevolence.

Groove Cruise
EVENTS

Groove Cruise Miami Announces 2020 Lineup

Above & Beyond, KSHMR, Loco Dice, and more are set to headline Groove Cruise 2020.

Groove Cruise 2020 Day
EVENTS

Groove Cruise's Virtual Festival Sets Sail This Weekend

The online event is set to feature performances from Ship Wrek, Crystal Skies, Liquid Todd, and more.

Groove Cruise
EVENTS

Groove Cruise Cabo 30th Sail - Lineup Announcement!

They've got Benny Benassi, Dash Berlin, Laidback Luke, Cosmic Gate, and more!

Groove Cruise 2020 Day
EVENTS

Groove Cruise 2020 was One to Remember [Review]

Performances by Above & Beyond, Markus Schulz, Roger Sanchez and others plus fan experiences and costumes galore highlighted the 16th annual Groove Cruise.

Groove Cruise 2020 Day
EVENTS

Groove Cruise is Hosting a Livestream With Over 30 Artists This Weekend: See the Full Lineup

Groove Cruise's latest charity stream is almost here.

Groove Cruise Miami 2019
NEWS

Groove Cruise Miami 2020 to Showcase Trance and House-Curated Stages

The five-day voyage will fill the Caribbean air with pulsing beats.

Groove Cruise Announces Groove Island on Catalina Island (EDM.com Feature)
EVENTS

Groove Cruise Announces Groove Island 2019: A One-Of-A-Kind Dance Music Experience On Catalina Island

Groove Island marks the 1st land event on Paradise Island between Whet Travel and Groove Cruise, who have been showcasing events for 15 years.