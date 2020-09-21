Groove Cruise is Hosting a Livestream With Over 30 Artists This Weekend: See the Full Lineup

Groove Cruise is back to once again sail the virtual seas after announcing another edition of its patented "Virtual Sail Aways Live" series.

The latest iteration is set to be one of Groove Cruise's biggest yet, flaunting live mixed visuals and performances from over 30 artists across three days. Set to appear on the livestream event are Autograf, Mark Sixma, Tritonal, Boiish, Covex, and more. The digital fest will also feature the" Groove Cruise Night Swim After Hours" series, which is known for their late-night nautical marathon sessions.

Attendees will be able to donate to support both the performing artists and the Whet Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a mission to support those facing hardships and to create one-of-a-kind experiences for underprivileged children in South Florida, the Caribbean, and Mexico. Powered by Whet Travel, the fest will also offer up an interactive WhetZoom video chat room for Groove Cruisers to enjoy the festivities together in the name of altruism. Organizers will cap the room at 500 viewers.

Groove Cruise's next "Virtual Sail Aways Live" stream will embark this weekend from September 25th to 27th. It will broadcast via Twitch, which will also act as the main hub where donations will be collected. The stream will also air on Groove Cruise's Facebook, Youtube, Zoom and Instagram pages.

For more information, head over to their website here and check out the full lineup below.

