Markus Schulz, Morgan Page, More to Play Groove Cruise's "Virtual Sail Aways Live"

After two successful digital voyages this year, Groove Cruise is back with its end of summer "Virtual Sail Aways" livestream event, returning August 21st to 23rd. Continuing the ethos from the previous events, viewers will be able to donate in exchange for rewards on the Groove Cruise Twitch channel. Proceeds will go to the artists and the Whet Foundation, a nonprofit that gives back to those facing hardships and creates experiences for underprivileged children in South Florida, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

Joining this round of festivities will be over 30 DJs and vocalists, including Markus Schulz, Morgan Page, Nifra, Emma Hewitt, and more. Groove Cruise will be returning their "Night Swim After Hours," which is now famous for lasting 24 hours past the original sessions. As always, each set will be performed and streamed live across the world from locations such as Amsterdam, Australia, London, Miami, and Las Vegas, among others.

To further simulate a real, in-person show, viewers will be given the chance to join an interactive WhetZoom video chat room. Up to 500 fans will be able to watch, dance, and donate together to provide some much needed human interaction during these isolating times.

Groove Cruise's next "Virtual Sail Aways Live" event embarks on August 21st to 23rd. For more information on the digital party and the foundation it is supporting, head over to their website here.

FOLLOW GROOVE CRUISE:

Facebook: facebook.com/groovecruise

Twitter: twitter.com/groovecruise

Instagram: instagram.com/groovecruise