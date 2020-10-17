Gud Vibrations label heads NGHTMRE and SLANDER took to social media last week to announce their debut virtual fest, Virtual Vibes Music Festival. The show has just begun, so strap in and prepare for six hours of bone-crushing bass and fresh sets from some of the best bass music acts around.

The lineup for Virtual Vibes Music Festival features both NGHTMRE and SLANDER as well as Gud Vibrations favorites SVDDEN DEATH, Wavedash, and Kraysh. SLANDER is opening the night while SVDDEN DEATH will be closing things out from 12:30AM to 1:30AM PT. Fans hoping for unreleased music should be head over heels after SLANDER confirmed they'll be playing out some new tunes. We can only hope the rest of the lineup will follow suit.

