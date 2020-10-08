As we forge on through the muddy waters of the post-COVID live music scene, Gud Vibrations is here to bring, well, good vibrations. The trap and bass music tastemaker has announced an upcoming virtual fest called Virtual Vibes Music Festival.

As Halloween approaches, fans can expect to hear some bone-rattling bass music at this stream. Considering the event's status as the imprint's inaugural virtual festival, label heads NGHTMRE and SLANDER are primed to perform massive original sets. Joining them are fellow bass music heavyweights SVDDEN DEATH, Wavedash, and Kraysh. For what it's worth, SLANDER also recently announced their plans to develop their own "Melodic Bass Festival" after the COVID-19 pandemic—whenever that may be.

Virtual Vibes Music Festival is scheduled to air on Friday, October 16th at 7PM PT (10PM ET) via SLANDER's Twitch channel. To RSVP and find more information about the stream, head over to the event's newly minted website.

