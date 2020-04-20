Mike Williams, Julian Jordan, and more to Perform at New Digital Festival "CoronaWarriors4Good"

Guestlist4Good (G4G), the world's largest entertainment-for-good social enterprise, has unveiled their next big fundraising project in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), PM Cares Fund, and Anna Agency. They will be giving back to the frontline workers and everyday heroes who are risking their lives every day to combat COVID-19 in the form of a virtual music festival dubbed CoronaWarriors4Good.

The live stream event will feature ten hours of music from international house heavyweights Chuckie, Mike Williams, Julian Jordan, and more. While live music from the comfort of your own home is great, the fact that organizers stated, "The more you watch, the more donations they get," makes things that much sweeter.

In the past, the entertainment-for-good social enterprise has hosted in-person events to raise awareness and funds in support of education. Over the years, superstar artists like Martin Garrix and Hardwell have joined the fight and provided soundtracks to the charitable initiatives.

The CoronaWarriors4Good live stream will take place on Thursday, April 23rd. For more information on the digital festival, you can follow the organizers on a number of social media networks below.

FOLLOW GUESTLIST4GOOD:

Website: https://www.guestlist4good.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/guestlist4good/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/guestlist4good

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/guestlist4good/