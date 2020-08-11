Hï Ibiza Announces 2021 Summer Residency Lineup with David Guetta, FISHER, More

While the beloved Ibiza summer season has gone awry in 2020 amid the ongoing pandemic, Hï Ibiza's latest announcement is a sign that better days are ahead.

Captioned "a season to celebrate life itself," Hï Ibiza has dropped its massive lineup of DJ residencies set to take ahold of summer 2021.

Weekday parties start on Tuesdays with veteran New York duo The Martinez Brothers. Wednesdays will see the chart-topping producer FISHER taking to the decks while Thursdays belong to legendary techno duo Tale of Us and their series, "Afterlife." The weekends are set to keep the party going with David Guetta's "F*** Me I'm Famous!" series on Fridays. Finally, house music is in the cards for both Saturdays and Sundays as the club is slated to host Black Coffee and the popular disco and house-themed party "Glitterbox," respectively.

The club's promoter, The Night League, is calling the lineup their biggest yet. The news arrives during a time of continued delays and uncertainty around the reopening of Ibiza's iconic club circuit. It remains unclear as to whether clubs will open prior to the end of 2020, but with massive 2021 plans already underway, dance music fans will surely be ready for what's next.

Early bird tickets to Hï Ibiza's 2021 festivities are on sale now.

