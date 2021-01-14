Half An Orange to Perform Live on Pro Esports Organization Team Liquid's Twitch Stream

Pro esports' Team Liquid are not only one of the world's foremost multigame teams, but they also consistently bridge the gap between the worlds of gaming and electronic dance music. On January 14th, Team Liquid will host a fully music-centric livestream on Twitch for the first time ever with a performance from electronic duo Half An Orange.

During their takeover of Team Liquid's channel, Half An Orange will perform some of their biggest hits, including their newest single "Simple Moneymaker," which was released on their Mostly We Grow Pt. 3 EP and features rapper and Team Liquid member ChillinDude. The producers are no strangers to the world of gaming, previously featuring streamers such as Ninja and Mew2King in their immersive music videos.

ChillinDude is slated to host the event and perform his tracks with Half An Orange live. He will interview Fiber, Speed & Fruity, Hungrybox, and other gamers in between songs during the stream.

The Monstercat imprint, of course, is the mind behind this exclusive event and is also home to Half An Orange. The label has previously partnered with companies such as Epic/Psyonix (Fortnite, Rocket League), Roblox, and Beat Games, and continues to lead the charge in the intersection of music and esports.

Half An Orange's performance will be streamed beginning at 3PM PT (6PM ET). To catch the duo and ChillinDude, tune in to Team Liquid's official Twitch channel.

