October 28, 2021
EDM.com's 2021 Halloween Event Guide
Porter Robinson, deadmau5, RÜFÜS DU SOL and more: pick your poison for Halloween 2021.
Insomniac Events

At long last, Halloweekend 2021 has finally arrived.

To avoid the dreaded Google search rabbit hole, we've amassed an exhaustive list of dance music shows and festivals in a slew of major U.S. cities. To purchase tickets, simply click the hyperlinked title of each show.

California

Escape Halloween, San Bernardino

esc_2021_mk_lu_lubd_soc_ost_1080x1350_r07-1

Minimal Effort: All Hallows' Eve, Los Angeles

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_144854185_181816035190_1_original

R3hab at Exchange LA

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_145389357_560056828781_1_original

Oliver Heldens at Exchange LA

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_150134669_560056828781_1_original

Benny Benassi at Academy, Los Angeles

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_146341881_560056828781_1_original

RL Grime: Halloween X Live at the Palladium, Los Angeles

ONR9CGLVtcB35u17Swlqygr4SxQNgN3AaDtP5dlC-972x597

Outside Lands

outside-lands-2021

Dream Eaters San Diego

header_image

Trance-Sylvania Ft. Cosmic Gate, San Diego

TRANCESYLVANIA-1

KAYTRANADA, Sango at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, Los Angeles

kaytranada

Factory 93 Presents: Green Velvet at Exchange LA

b6c6b7ba-529a-4b8a-99b2-876923eb54d0

RÜFÜS DU SOL at Fox Theater, Oakland

rufus du sol

Knife Party at Academy, Los Angeles

JMfC3MXfV14lD7SQIaaX9ePi82LhWcZBx9gqVY2t-972x597

FNGRS CRSSD Presents FRGHT.MVS, San Diego

9568d59a-7d9e-47b0-a2a4-ed77738ef212__og

Blacklizt (ZHU) at The Independent, San Francisco

8c84b111-9cb9-4149-810d-292c1ce460e4

Michael Bibi at The Vermont Hollywood

us-1031-1467180-front

Boys Noize Warehouse Halloween Party, Sacramento

THIS_Finale_BN-01

Wormhole Halloween at Public Works, San Francisco

2d29eeddf835fabc1cf40ad6ada6ae7521d59cc26c98443ec8ec2518ebcdf3c1-rimg-w1200-h675-gmir

Haunted Forest Eureka

2500_260x260.68421629835962

Halloween Circus of Freaks & Oddities, Eureka

245815388_2822654711358851_840140126761937907_n

Dusk to Dawn: Sonny Fodera at The Midway, San Francisco

191399037_4312051662151884_2533039934668221744_n-1024x576

Ookay at Parq, San Diego

IMG_3681

Fresnoween 2021

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_168397839_14665820111_1_original

Seattle

Boo! Seattle

boo_2021_seattle_mk_lu_full_insomniac.com_homepage_header_mobile_1534x1428_r01

Champagne Drip at Q Nightclub

event-10.29.2021

Elements Presents: Pretty Pink at The Underground

241433371_1712041188988627_2949050123930165245_n

Sunny Lax at The Underground

74b2bf17-6047-4467-bcce-72208c8eec61

Dan Deacon at Neptune Theatre

dan deacon

Paul Oakenfold at Ora

885c6fa84d78c6cbb7826f3aeac3d355

Halloween Block Party Feat. Ardalan, Miguel Migs & Lisa Shaw

eyJidWNrZXQiOiAiZXZlcm91dC1pbWFnZXMtcHJvZHVjdGlvbiIsICJrZXkiOiAiaW1hZ2UtMTYzNDU3NTg3MTYxNTY0LTI0MDQ1NjI0N18xMDE1ODc1OTA0NTYzMDMyNl85NDIxNjUwNTAxOTU5MDAxNTNfbi5qcGVnIiwgImVkaXRzIjogeyJyZXNpemUiOiB7ImZpdCI6ICJpbnNpZGUiLCAicG9zaXRpb24iOiAiY2V

New York

Cityfox Halloween Festival

cityfoxhalloween_dualdate_a-z_lineup_sq

Haunted Souls Ft. Excision, SLANDER, Space Laces, SIPPY

excision-slander-tickets_10-29-21_17_611a74dd67dde

Marco Carola & Idriss D: Halloween Weekend

242529750_4845960398765597_6211397705932299546_n

Project 91 Presents: Halloween in Hell's Kitchen

9cb44cd8-e626-4a55-9467-27a055c55758

Night of the Fallen: Kaskade at Marquee

large-d6ea316375019e80

Steve Aoki at Marquee

large-ada94cebeefcd2f2

Teksupport: Circoloco Halloween

us-1029-1446985-1762810-front

A Hulk Gang Halloween (Valentino Khan and 4B)

245527540_10160367198667590_562172587611774622_n

Tiësto at NY Expo Center

DEG_TIESTO_1080x1350-1

The Chainsmokers at NY Expo Center

244521545_4447186205360231_5451663728874166224_n

Camelphat at Nebula

75ca8a57-ca97-4f0b-b2b8-0c3476e45df1

R3hab, David Solomon at Marquee

large-66ece28e1b759247

We Belong Here Presents: MEDUZA at Cipriani Wall Street

03727f80-5c4a-41d5-b368-1b7e2b9cb2d0

Halloween at the Williamsburg Hotel Chronicle Ft. Yousef

29-Oct-Halloween-WBH-Banner8

Cash Cash at Lavo

large-ef7f7c926a810452

Afrojack at Lavo

large-f6a68964f41fe905

Dom Dolla & Sonny Fodera, Brooklyn Warehouse

875fe001-0714-42cf-ad6c-8ec9f2af915e

Elsewhere Halloween Ft. Öona Dahl

cd2dca29-5903-48a2-8816-9131c4fdd530

Florida

Suwannee Hulaween

186540177_1674720396054233_9066729463035931121_n

Bassrush Eleveated

bassrush_elevated_2021_mk_osn_insomniac.com_homepage_event_grid_1526x1526_r022

Club Space Hocus Pocus

242166811_10159739321108738_8120227954493016692_n

Malaa at Story Miami

80f4556d-280f-4afc-b367-b1869652c0ec

Day of the deadmau5 Miami

Day-of-the-Deadmau5-square-copy

Ferry Corsten at Treehouse Miami

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_144721025_9044182191_1_original

Porter Robinson with Jai Wolf: Nurture Live North America Tour

Porter Robinson

Chuckie's Blood Bath

cfa38351-86ba-4eba-a513-fcb0818991cf

Vini Vici at DAER Nightclub

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_169436419_181097387626_1_original

Carnage Presents: GORDO

da6a9f30-cf9a-47c9-8df7-f6bc09f60522

Haunted Carnival Ft. Carnage, Duke Dumont, Malaa

703246

Adventure Club at The RITZ Ybor, Tampa

SUNSET_AC_HALLOWEEN_1275x1875

HEXED at E11EVEN Miami Ft. Diplo

c4430110-9e2e-4fe8-9a75-7d3195ae1d73

Dion Timmer at Celine Orlando

db022895-2e60-4e16-91fd-bf17a9c8a569

Enrico Sanguiliano at Celine Orlando

b703fd20-6255-4c6d-8203-06113af22deb

Snakehips at Celine Orlando

78872d77-69e1-4ae8-a0bb-e88e0471e7e9

BASSRUSH Presents: Flux Pavilion at The Vanguard, Orlando

613bcf876471d5e6717dca63_https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.evbuc.com%2Fimages%2F147435740%2F557877227631%2F1%2Foriginal

Texas

Freaky Deaky Houston

Freaky-Deaky-2021

Sounds On Saturdays Halloween Edition Ft. Krewella, Austin

508170_1632325014

Gorgon City, Vintage Culture, PAX at The Concourse Project

932e46c1ca204114a6a6a6dc2da40a6a.image!jpeg.295485.jpeg.WhatsAppImage2021-09-29at11.03.46AM(1)

Gareth Emery Presents: We’ll Be OK Tour at Stereo Live Dallas

242804148_4195140180535946_6068794993954603016_n

Cosmic Gate at Stereo Live Dallas

239843236_4106694429380522_6893054822840161485_n

Shallou: Long Way Home Tour at White Oak Music Hall, Houston

5e1c078de35742e08126860213766f66.image!jpeg.1454127.jpg.2021-10-31Shallouadmat11x17_r1copy

PEEKABOO: Black Hole Tour at The Marc, San Marcos

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_146294555_185291110623_1_original

Charlotte

Dirt Monkey, Digital Ethos, Kumarion at Serj

35de3aec-ddp_dm_char_1275x1875

Ferry Corsten at QC Social Lounge

66273990-ddp_fc_1275x1875

Cryptic Dreams Feat. Minnesota, tsuruda, VCTRE, 5AM

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_146609943_163577868481_1_original

Chicago

Zedd at Aragon Ballroom

E25Ev5AUYAQvXJh

Gorgon City "Olympia" Tour at Radius

Gorgon City Press Image - Photo Credit_ Will Robson Scott

KNTXT: Charlotte de Witte at Radius

us-1031-1471822-1811515-front

Alan Walker, KREAM at Radius

alan walker

TOKiMONSTA at Concord Music Hall

tokimonsta

Getter at Concord Music Hall

getter

Blunts & Blondes and EAZYBAKED at Concord Music Hall

193661611_345871540228468_7364383876459230904_n

CloZee, Of The Trees at The Vic Theatre

CloZee

Mat Zo at Sound-Bar

nXN2L4UA-copy

The Glitch Mob at Sound-Bar

uuSZkH8Q-copy

Anfisa Letyago at Spybar

us-1030-1468453-1814441-front

Salt Lake City

Get Freaky

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_143875941_160543378709_1_original

Portland

Freaky Deaky Portland

7b8ebd05-freaky-deaky-portland-2021

Haunted Forest Portland

eyJidWNrZXQiOiJwcm9kLXNpaC5zZWV0aWNrZXRzdXNhLnVzIiwia2V5IjoiNGJmNjY2NDItMzllMC00MWVjLThhMDEtM2Y4MGE5MzQzNGJiIiwiZWRpdHMiOnt9fQ==

The Glitch Mob at The North Warehouse

eyJidWNrZXQiOiJwcm9kLXNpaC5zZWV0aWNrZXRzdXNhLnVzIiwia2V5IjoiZDQ3MWMwMWQtOWQ5Zi00MjcwLWJkNWYtNDBiOTMxMjI5NzFlIiwiZWRpdHMiOnt9fQ==

Dan Deacon at Wonder Ballroom

182273372_10157601273112735_5750709899446414645_n

Arizona

Haunted Hearts

eyJidWNrZXQiOiJwcm9kLXNpaC5zZWV0aWNrZXRzdXNhLnVzIiwia2V5IjoiMjY3MmZmNzAtMDk5MC00ZTlhLWIwYzUtNDQwODMyM2ZhMmRkIiwiZWRpdHMiOnt9fQ==

Arty at Sunbar Tempe

e3f5cccfa40044d3a0c7b6299c61449d.image!png.1436950.png.rb_arty_1080x1080

Boys Noize at Sunbar Tempe

870329ae884b42ed8d8498971139bf33.image!png.1021038.png.rb_bn1_1080x1080

Wicked Ball Shipwrecked, Scottsdale

unnamed

Good Times Ahead at Shady Park, Tempe

e0f8bf715d87492fbda690f7bd4857c3.image!png.1379349.png.RB_GTA_1080x1080

Minnesota

Slow Magic at Skyway Theatre

SlowMagic-e1625684771332

Dion Timmer at Skyway Theatre

HalloweenDion-e1624911454123

NGHTMRE On 6th Street

NGHTMRE_promoterlogos-copy

Tiësto at The Armory

4-988-x-544-770x423-1-1

New Orleans

Hell's Gala Feat. RL Grime, Gryffin

244011278_5078480882167273_1129269149957722227_n

Fright Night Ft. Diplo

9a0ccf7ab27a4df097ac8b41237ac997.image!png.1440387.png.diplo_nola_1080

Fright Night Pt. 2 Feat. Slushii, INZO

b5188fb660964504b339eff0bed2c0db.image!png.1560528.png.ddp_slu_nola1_1080

Tennessee

Kayzo in The Caverns

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_143978395_341584980549_1_original

Trick or Beats Nashville

unnamed-1

Dreams De Los Muertos Feat. Noizu, Nashville

182381c2fefa43b7b434a16993c31f79.image!jpeg.1406120.jpg.ImagefromiOS(1)

Halloween Party With Bijou at Skydeck, Nashville

244186464_1054467891761671_23511971773213227_n

Dubaween 2021

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_157820639_66584947651_1_original

St. Louis

Freakfest: A Night at the Museum

247442117_5286782264670866_4764589880128280292_n

Benny Benassi at RYSE Nightclub

58b25c01-ddp_bb_thriller1_1275

Atlanta

Paranormal Underground

8257953512e34ece917df846942bfdd3.image!jpeg.1148585.jpg.Paranormal-1029-1080x1080

House of Horror With Will Clarke

2CF7C6F0-58D7-443C-8999-90203359005E_637703366936408296

MK at District Atlanta

b366284937764648a356df420f33fd3b.image!jpeg.1403513.jpg.MK_1080X1080

Digital Ethos, Ravenscoon, Kollapse, Aptic at Aisle 5

eyJidWNrZXQiOiJwcm9kLXNpaC5zZWV0aWNrZXRzdXNhLnVzIiwia2V5IjoiYjY0NDE0YzAtMDRjMS00MDY4LWEyY2QtMGQxYzg4Mzg4ZmIyIn0=

Indianapolis

Freakfest Feat. Zomboy, Herobust, INZO

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_142955623_181373182772_1_original

Grime Time Ft. Ruvlo

Grime-Time-683x1024

Philadelphia

Alan Walker at NOTO

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_149934419_246370779204_1_original

Champagne Drip, Luzcid, DMVU, Sully at The Ave Live

2a795fd3-4940-4c5c-bd0f-937956623350

Dracula's Ball Ft. The Crystal Method

eyJidWNrZXQiOiJwcm9kLXNpaC5zZWV0aWNrZXRzdXNhLnVzIiwia2V5IjoiZmFkNjlkNTktMzM4NS00YTZkLTkxNzEtNWQ3NGU3MmQwZTFlIiwiZWRpdHMiOnt9fQ==

A Higher Halloween 4

banner-ytjh3paa

Colorado

GRiZ Presents: Another World

griz-tickets_10-29-21_17_60a43c510152a

Getter: Some Creature Tour at Boulder Theatre

224655698_10165762635075691_3855330048509026502_n

Whethan: Swimming With The Clouds Tour at Boulder Theatre

230543583_10165786645825691_1578440075194678067_n

Rusko at Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins

get

Jantsen at Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins

get

Justin Martin at The Fox Theatre

231806686_10159836320692053_6433380626230131126_n

Claptone at The Church

large-40a2e001a1dc5534

DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal) at Temple

241780724_4265083613605006_316159945177059319_n

Malaa at Temple

241543328_4261970360582998_35803882682241244_n

Supernatural Festival

93312b76852846968f9075fa378945ba.image!jpeg.1255981.jpg.Supernatural2021_2000x2000

Ohio

Haunted Fest

1f757c84-3123-4246-a10f-991d98d69aa5

Tritonal at Galla Park

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_165917639_239028417950_1_original

Dom Dolla at Dahlia Nightclub

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_141179173_239028417950_1_original

Michigan

Techno Is Dead Feat. Jimmy Edgar, Carlos Souffront, Luke Hess

f3936546b53a445e3ae0f38bfb826d9e129fad9149b9ea51e00c69662154fe4c-rimg-w1200-h617-gmir

Getter: Some Creature Tour

GETTER - GLOBAL DANCE 2021 - BRPHOTOCO 5

Night Bass Presents: Fright Bass

56051eb04b7645eea837c60b9f8dd928.image!png.1129718.png.FRIGHTBASS_1029_616

Kai Wachi, REAPER at Elektricity

f5c94dc4721d428e921c899386aec634.image!png.599874.png.KAIWACHI_1030_616

Bass Country Halloween

238272107_2821520941493947_9084751182309040434_n

The Summoning: A Ritual Rave

ccdf59906eda4a0881e86e69a91e4381.image!png.1159375.png.THESUMMONING_1030_616

Com Truise at The Magic Bag

189321462_10159210714682156_2997710448431799149_n

Atlantic City

Steve Aoki at HQ2

69_Edp

Laidback Luke at HQ2

EVListing-15517-Photo1

Dom Dolla at HQ2

OCT30_DOM_DOLLA2_800x500-1

DJ Pauly D at The Pool After Dark

medium-bd5e4e70ac82c255

Kastra at The Pool After Dark

medium-26f61b23baeb295b

