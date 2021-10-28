EDM.com's 2021 Halloween Event Guide
At long last, Halloweekend 2021 has finally arrived.
To avoid the dreaded Google search rabbit hole, we've amassed an exhaustive list of dance music shows and festivals in a slew of major U.S. cities. To purchase tickets, simply click the hyperlinked title of each show.
California
Escape Halloween, San Bernardino
Minimal Effort: All Hallows' Eve, Los Angeles
R3hab at Exchange LA
Oliver Heldens at Exchange LA
Benny Benassi at Academy, Los Angeles
RL Grime: Halloween X Live at the Palladium, Los Angeles
Outside Lands
Dream Eaters San Diego
Trance-Sylvania Ft. Cosmic Gate, San Diego
KAYTRANADA, Sango at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, Los Angeles
Factory 93 Presents: Green Velvet at Exchange LA
RÜFÜS DU SOL at Fox Theater, Oakland
Knife Party at Academy, Los Angeles
FNGRS CRSSD Presents FRGHT.MVS, San Diego
Blacklizt (ZHU) at The Independent, San Francisco
Michael Bibi at The Vermont Hollywood
Boys Noize Warehouse Halloween Party, Sacramento
Wormhole Halloween at Public Works, San Francisco
Haunted Forest Eureka
Halloween Circus of Freaks & Oddities, Eureka
Dusk to Dawn: Sonny Fodera at The Midway, San Francisco
Ookay at Parq, San Diego
Fresnoween 2021
Seattle
Boo! Seattle
Champagne Drip at Q Nightclub
Elements Presents: Pretty Pink at The Underground
Sunny Lax at The Underground
Dan Deacon at Neptune Theatre
Paul Oakenfold at Ora
Halloween Block Party Feat. Ardalan, Miguel Migs & Lisa Shaw
New York
Cityfox Halloween Festival
Haunted Souls Ft. Excision, SLANDER, Space Laces, SIPPY
Marco Carola & Idriss D: Halloween Weekend
Project 91 Presents: Halloween in Hell's Kitchen
Night of the Fallen: Kaskade at Marquee
Steve Aoki at Marquee
Teksupport: Circoloco Halloween
A Hulk Gang Halloween (Valentino Khan and 4B)
Tiësto at NY Expo Center
The Chainsmokers at NY Expo Center
Camelphat at Nebula
R3hab, David Solomon at Marquee
We Belong Here Presents: MEDUZA at Cipriani Wall Street
Halloween at the Williamsburg Hotel Chronicle Ft. Yousef
Cash Cash at Lavo
Afrojack at Lavo
Dom Dolla & Sonny Fodera, Brooklyn Warehouse
Elsewhere Halloween Ft. Öona Dahl
Florida
Suwannee Hulaween
Bassrush Eleveated
Club Space Hocus Pocus
Malaa at Story Miami
Day of the deadmau5 Miami
Ferry Corsten at Treehouse Miami
Porter Robinson with Jai Wolf: Nurture Live North America Tour
Chuckie's Blood Bath
Vini Vici at DAER Nightclub
Carnage Presents: GORDO
Haunted Carnival Ft. Carnage, Duke Dumont, Malaa
Adventure Club at The RITZ Ybor, Tampa
HEXED at E11EVEN Miami Ft. Diplo
Dion Timmer at Celine Orlando
Enrico Sanguiliano at Celine Orlando
Snakehips at Celine Orlando
BASSRUSH Presents: Flux Pavilion at The Vanguard, Orlando
Texas
Freaky Deaky Houston
Sounds On Saturdays Halloween Edition Ft. Krewella, Austin
Gorgon City, Vintage Culture, PAX at The Concourse Project
Gareth Emery Presents: We’ll Be OK Tour at Stereo Live Dallas
Cosmic Gate at Stereo Live Dallas
Shallou: Long Way Home Tour at White Oak Music Hall, Houston
