Skip to main content
EDM.com's 2022 New York Halloween Event Guide

EDM.com's 2022 New York Halloween Event Guide

Get your live show fix in The City That Never Sleeps this Halloween with SOFI TUKKER, Afrojack, Mura Masa and many more.

Alive Coverage

Get your live show fix in The City That Never Sleeps this Halloween with SOFI TUKKER, Afrojack, Mura Masa and many more.

Spooky season is here, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a scary good concert.

In New York City, there are over 100 electronic music shows taking place in the coming days. Avoid the dreaded Google search rabbit hole and pick your poison through EDM.com’s curation of the best electronic music shows in New York this Halloween.

Black Lotus: Damian Lazarus, Seth Troxler + more

Date: Thursday, Oct 27, 10:00 PM
Location: Capitale
Tickets: Purchase here

Black Lotus - Halloween NYC 2022 Poster

Tsuruda, Daedelus, Outtatime

Date: Thursday, Oct 27, 10:00 PM
Location: Elsewhere Zone One
Tickets: Purchase here

Tsuruda - Halloween NYC 2022 Poster

Cityfox: Nora En Pure, Enamour, Atish, Wassu

Date: Thursday, Oct 27, 8:00 PM
Location: Great Hall at Avant Gardner
Tickets: Purchase here

Cityfox - Halloween NYC 2022 Poster

Henry Fong

Date: Thursday, Oct 27, 10:30 PM
Location: Nebula
Tickets: Purchase here

Henry Fong - Halloween NYC 2022 Poster

KSHMR

Date: Friday, Oct 28, 11:00 PM
Location: Marquee
Tickets: Purchase here

KSHMR - Marquee Halloween Poster

Matoma

Date: Friday, Oct 28, 9:00 PM
Location: The Gallery at Dream Dowtown
Tickets: Purchase here

Matoma - Halloween NYC 2022 Poster

ReSolute Halloween: DJ Harvey, James Murphy, Dee Diggs

Date: Friday, Oct 28, 10:00 PM
Location: TBA
Tickets: Purchase here

ReSolute-Halloween-NYC-2022-Poster

Circoloco Halloween: &ME vs Rampa, Adriatique, Folamour, Sossa, The Martinez Brothers, Special Guest TBA

Date: Friday, Oct 28
Location: Brooklyn Navy Yard
Tickets: Purchase here

Circoloco Day 1 - Halloween NYC 2022 Poster

Ben Klock

Date: Friday, Oct 28, 11:00 PM
Location: Nebula
Tickets: Purchase here

Ben Klock - Halloween NYC 2022 Poster

Cash Cash

Date: Saturday, Oct 29, 11:00 PM
Location: LAVO
Tickets: Purchase here

Cash Cash - Halloween NYC 2022 Poster
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

310443231_651267726360189_4591844312663058608_n
MUSIC RELEASES

"I Haven't Felt Like an Artist In a Long Time": Lucii's New Song Is a Whirlwind of Festered Emotions

"Sleeping Pills" is the most vulnerable track to-date from the EDM.com Class of 2021 star.

By Lennon Cihak
Alison Wonderland
MUSIC RELEASES

Alison Wonderland Conjures Strength From Solitude In "Down the Line": Watch the Music Video

"We need the dark times in order to get to the light."

By Jason Heffler
Basspod Stage at EDC Vegas 2022_brphotoco-03
INDUSTRY

Harm Reduction Resources Are Coming to All Insomniac Music Festivals

The nation's leading electronic music festival organizer teamed up with End Overdose to combat the opioid epidemic.

By Jason Heffler

Alesso

Date: Saturday, Oct 29, 11:00 PM
Location: Marquee
Tickets: Purchase here

Alesso - Halloween NYC 2022 Poster

Sofi Tukker

Date: Saturday, Oct 29, 9:00 PM
Location: The Gallery at Dream Downtown
Tickets: Purchase here

Sofi Tukker - Halloween NYC 2022 Poster

Autograf, Durante

Date: Saturday, Oct 29, 9:00 PM
Location: Creatures of All Kind
Tickets: Purchase here

Autograf - Halloween NYC 2022 Poster

Circoloco Halloween: &ME vs. Rampa, Bedouin, Carlita, Chloé Caillet, DJ Tennis, Mink, Mochakk, Seth Troxler

Date: Saturday, Oct 29
Location: Brooklyn Navy Yard
Tickets: Purchase here

Circoloco Day 2 - Halloween NYC 2022 Poster

Date: Sunday, Oct 30, 10:00 PM
Location: Somewhere Nowhere
Tickets: Purchase here

Monolink-Halloween-NYC-2022-Poster

Circoloco Halloween Afterparty: Bedouin, Chloé Caillet, Echonomist, Mink, Seth Troxler

Date: Sunday, Oct 30, 8:00 AM
Location: Brooklyn Navy Yard
Tickets: Purchase here

Circoloco afterparty- Halloween NYC 2022 Poster

Afrojack

Date: Monday, Oct 31, 11:00 PM
Location: Marquee
Tickets: Purchase here

Afrojack - Halloween NYC 2022 Poster

#EL5EWHERE 5th Year Anniversary: Mura Masa, Riobamba & Tama Gucci (DJ Set), babe2babe2babe

Date: Monday, Oct 31, 8:00 PM
Location: Elsewhere
Tickets: Purchase here

Elsewhere-Halloween-NYC-2022-Poster

Musica presents Halloween by Cipriani: Marco Carola, Vanjee

Date: Monday, Oct 31, 10:00 PM
Location: MUSICA NYC
Tickets: Purchase here

Marco Carola - Halloween NYC 2022 Poster

Teksupport Halloween Day

Date: Monday, Oct 31, 10:00 AM
Location: The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Tickets: Purchase here

Teksupport-Halloween-NYC-2022-Poster

Cityfox: Gorgon City, Melé, Miane, Kate Stein

Date: Monday, Oct 31, 8:00 PM
Location: Great Hall at Avant Gardner
Tickets: Purchase here

Cityfox - Halloween NYC 2022 Poster

Related

The New York skyline at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage
EVENTS

EDM.com's Guide to Fourth of July 2022 Events In New York City

From day parties and boat cruises to nightclubs and warehouses, there are plenty of ways to get your live music fix in the Big Apple during Fourth of July Weekend.

New York Skyline
EVENTS

A Guide to Electronic Music Halloween Events in New York City

From Black Coffee’s soulful techno to Rusko’s relentless wobbles, there’s plenty of musical variety, and of course, decisions to be made.

Pyrotechnics blaze from skull-adorned chandeliers at The Great Hell stage.
EVENTS

Inside New York’s Cityfox Halloween House and Techno Music Festival

Despite a sterling lineup, this year's edition of Cityfox Halloween had some unforeseen obstacles.

Halloween themed fixtures cast flames over the main stage at the Cityfox Halloween festival.
EVENTS

The Cityfox Experience Unveils Lineup for New York’s Biggest House & Techno Halloween Festival

Over 30 artists, including Hot Since 82, Lee Burridge, Recondite, John Digweed, and Nora En Pure, lead a scary good lineup for The Cityfox Halloween Festival.

Escape Halloween
EVENTS

EDM.com's 2021 Halloween Event Guide

Porter Robinson, deadmau5, RÜFÜS DU SOL and more: pick your poison for Halloween 2021.

The New York skyline at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage
EVENTS

Here’s What’s Happening at Brooklyn Mirage Before the 2022 Season Ends

As colder weather draws close, New York’s open-air electronic music oasis is ending its 2022 season with a bang.

Electric Zoo's main stage against the New York skyline at sunset
EVENTS

Inside Electric Zoo 2022, New York’s Biggest Electronic Music Festival

This year marked the festival's first edition after being acquired by New York's biggest electronic music venue, Avant Gardner.

brooklyn mirage
NEWS

New York’s Avant Gardner Revokes Vaccine Mandate for Event Attendance

The Brooklyn-based electronic music venue updated its vaccine policy as it gears up for performances by REZZ, Zedd, Black Coffee, deadmau5, and DJ Snake, among others.