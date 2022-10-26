EDM.com's 2022 New York Halloween Event Guide
Spooky season is here, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a scary good concert.
In New York City, there are over 100 electronic music shows taking place in the coming days. Avoid the dreaded Google search rabbit hole and pick your poison through EDM.com’s curation of the best electronic music shows in New York this Halloween.
Black Lotus: Damian Lazarus, Seth Troxler + more
Date: Thursday, Oct 27, 10:00 PM
Location: Capitale
Tickets: Purchase here
Tsuruda, Daedelus, Outtatime
Date: Thursday, Oct 27, 10:00 PM
Location: Elsewhere Zone One
Tickets: Purchase here
Cityfox: Nora En Pure, Enamour, Atish, Wassu
Date: Thursday, Oct 27, 8:00 PM
Location: Great Hall at Avant Gardner
Tickets: Purchase here
Henry Fong
Date: Thursday, Oct 27, 10:30 PM
Location: Nebula
Tickets: Purchase here
KSHMR
Date: Friday, Oct 28, 11:00 PM
Location: Marquee
Tickets: Purchase here
Matoma
Date: Friday, Oct 28, 9:00 PM
Location: The Gallery at Dream Dowtown
Tickets: Purchase here
ReSolute Halloween: DJ Harvey, James Murphy, Dee Diggs
Date: Friday, Oct 28, 10:00 PM
Location: TBA
Tickets: Purchase here
Circoloco Halloween: &ME vs Rampa, Adriatique, Folamour, Sossa, The Martinez Brothers, Special Guest TBA
Date: Friday, Oct 28
Location: Brooklyn Navy Yard
Tickets: Purchase here
Ben Klock
Date: Friday, Oct 28, 11:00 PM
Location: Nebula
Tickets: Purchase here
Cash Cash
Date: Saturday, Oct 29, 11:00 PM
Location: LAVO
Tickets: Purchase here
Alesso
Date: Saturday, Oct 29, 11:00 PM
Location: Marquee
Tickets: Purchase here
Sofi Tukker
Date: Saturday, Oct 29, 9:00 PM
Location: The Gallery at Dream Downtown
Tickets: Purchase here
Autograf, Durante
Date: Saturday, Oct 29, 9:00 PM
Location: Creatures of All Kind
Tickets: Purchase here
Circoloco Halloween: &ME vs. Rampa, Bedouin, Carlita, Chloé Caillet, DJ Tennis, Mink, Mochakk, Seth Troxler
Date: Saturday, Oct 29
Location: Brooklyn Navy Yard
Tickets: Purchase here
Monolink
Date: Sunday, Oct 30, 10:00 PM
Location: Somewhere Nowhere
Tickets: Purchase here
Circoloco Halloween Afterparty: Bedouin, Chloé Caillet, Echonomist, Mink, Seth Troxler
Date: Sunday, Oct 30, 8:00 AM
Location: Brooklyn Navy Yard
Tickets: Purchase here
Afrojack
Date: Monday, Oct 31, 11:00 PM
Location: Marquee
Tickets: Purchase here
#EL5EWHERE 5th Year Anniversary: Mura Masa, Riobamba & Tama Gucci (DJ Set), babe2babe2babe
Date: Monday, Oct 31, 8:00 PM
Location: Elsewhere
Tickets: Purchase here
Musica presents Halloween by Cipriani: Marco Carola, Vanjee
Date: Monday, Oct 31, 10:00 PM
Location: MUSICA NYC
Tickets: Purchase here
Teksupport Halloween Day
Date: Monday, Oct 31, 10:00 AM
Location: The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Tickets: Purchase here
Cityfox: Gorgon City, Melé, Miane, Kate Stein
Date: Monday, Oct 31, 8:00 PM
Location: Great Hall at Avant Gardner
Tickets: Purchase here