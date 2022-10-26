EDM.com's 2022 New York Halloween Event Guide

Spooky season is here, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a scary good concert.

In New York City, there are over 100 electronic music shows taking place in the coming days. Avoid the dreaded Google search rabbit hole and pick your poison through EDM.com’s curation of the best electronic music shows in New York this Halloween.

Black Lotus: Damian Lazarus, Seth Troxler + more

Date: Thursday, Oct 27, 10:00 PM

Location: Capitale

Tickets: Purchase here

Tsuruda, Daedelus, Outtatime

Date: Thursday, Oct 27, 10:00 PM

Location: Elsewhere Zone One

Tickets: Purchase here

Cityfox: Nora En Pure, Enamour, Atish, Wassu

Date: Thursday, Oct 27, 8:00 PM

Location: Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Tickets: Purchase here

Henry Fong

Date: Thursday, Oct 27, 10:30 PM

Location: Nebula

Tickets: Purchase here

KSHMR

Date: Friday, Oct 28, 11:00 PM

Location: Marquee

Tickets: Purchase here

Matoma

Date: Friday, Oct 28, 9:00 PM

Location: The Gallery at Dream Dowtown

Tickets: Purchase here

ReSolute Halloween: DJ Harvey, James Murphy, Dee Diggs

Date: Friday, Oct 28, 10:00 PM

Location: TBA

Tickets: Purchase here

Circoloco Halloween: &ME vs Rampa, Adriatique, Folamour, Sossa, The Martinez Brothers, Special Guest TBA

Date: Friday, Oct 28

Location: Brooklyn Navy Yard

Tickets: Purchase here

Ben Klock

Date: Friday, Oct 28, 11:00 PM

Location: Nebula

Tickets: Purchase here

Cash Cash

Date: Saturday, Oct 29, 11:00 PM

Location: LAVO

Tickets: Purchase here

Alesso

Date: Saturday, Oct 29, 11:00 PM

Location: Marquee

Tickets: Purchase here

Sofi Tukker

Date: Saturday, Oct 29, 9:00 PM

Location: The Gallery at Dream Downtown

Tickets: Purchase here

Autograf, Durante

Date: Saturday, Oct 29, 9:00 PM

Location: Creatures of All Kind

Tickets: Purchase here

Circoloco Halloween: &ME vs. Rampa, Bedouin, Carlita, Chloé Caillet, DJ Tennis, Mink, Mochakk, Seth Troxler

Date: Saturday, Oct 29

Location: Brooklyn Navy Yard

Tickets: Purchase here

Monolink

Date: Sunday, Oct 30, 10:00 PM

Location: Somewhere Nowhere

Tickets: Purchase here

Circoloco Halloween Afterparty: Bedouin, Chloé Caillet, Echonomist, Mink, Seth Troxler

Date: Sunday, Oct 30, 8:00 AM

Location: Brooklyn Navy Yard

Tickets: Purchase here

Afrojack

Date: Monday, Oct 31, 11:00 PM

Location: Marquee

Tickets: Purchase here

#EL5EWHERE 5th Year Anniversary: Mura Masa, Riobamba & Tama Gucci (DJ Set), babe2babe2babe

Date: Monday, Oct 31, 8:00 PM

Location: Elsewhere

Tickets: Purchase here

Musica presents Halloween by Cipriani: Marco Carola, Vanjee

Date: Monday, Oct 31, 10:00 PM

Location: MUSICA NYC

Tickets: Purchase here

Teksupport Halloween Day

Date: Monday, Oct 31, 10:00 AM

Location: The Roof at Superior Ingredients

Tickets: Purchase here

Cityfox: Gorgon City, Melé, Miane, Kate Stein

Date: Monday, Oct 31, 8:00 PM

Location: Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Tickets: Purchase here