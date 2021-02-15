Hangout Festival to Explore Options for 2021, Announce 2022 Dates

The organizers of Alabama's Hangout Music Festival have announced dates for a 2022 outing and revealed that they are looking into the prospect of a 2021 event. The Gulf Shores fest will officially return in the spring of next year, but they haven't ruled out hosting the event this fall.

Hangout representatives shared a statement on the festival's website, explaining the reasoning behind their decision and informing fans that they'll "have more clarity in the next few months" regarding the event's 2021 edition. The letter revealed that they are working with local officials and artist management in an effort to hammer down the logistics of the show. It also ensures fans that they are monitoring the state of the pandemic and notes that the health and safety of those involved are paramount.

It’s crazy we are in this position again almost a year later, but due to the ongoing pandemic, we’re not going to be able to host the Hangout Music Festival in May of this year. We’ve been working on ways to pull it off, but May is just going to be a bit too soon to gather that many people together. That being said, we are exploring options for a 2021 Hangout event in the fall, and we’ll have more clarity in the next few months on whether that is an option or if we’ll have to wait until May 20-22, 2022. Until then, we will continue to monitor the ever-changing COVID situation and regularly speak with local officials and artist teams. We are itching to do this show, so trust that we are going to do everything we can to make it happen while keeping the health & safety of our fans, artists, crew and partners as the top priority. For those diehard fans still holding tickets, we love you and recognize that some of you may need some relief. You will be receiving an email in the coming weeks regarding the process for exchanging or refunding tickets. What else can we say other than we miss you and can’t wait for this to be over. When we all get together, magic happens on that beach. It’s going to take a lot longer than we could have ever imagined to get there, but we will be back, and it will be glorious. That vision will help us carry on. Stay safe & positive. We love you.

As for the ticketholders still waiting for refunds for the canceled 2020 event, organizers mentioned that there will be an email sent out in the coming weeks with information on how to receive a refund or submit an exchange request.

Assuming organizers are unable to host an event this year, Hangout Music Festival is set to take place May 20th to 22nd, 2022. At the time of the article's publication, tickets are not yet on sale. You can learn more about the festival on their official website.