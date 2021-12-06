Hangout Music Festival Announces Massive 2022 Lineup With Zedd, ILLENIUM, More

Hangout Music Festival has officially punched its ticket to 2022.

The three-day oceanside music festival is set to return to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama for the first time since 2019 from May 20-22, 2022. Organizers have put together a massive lineup of EDM, pop, rock, hip-hop, and country artists for the momentous fest.

Zedd, SLANDER, ILLENIUM, Madeon, Louis The Child and more will rep the electronic music scene. Major contemporary music artists to perform include Post Malone, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Oliver Tree, Post Malone, Halsey, and Fall Out Boy, among many others.

Hangout Music Festival

Registration for pre-sale tickets to Hangout 2022 is now active on the festival’s official website and they'll be available on December 10th. General tickets will then release on the 13th.

Three-day GA passes are going for $339 during the Early Bird sale and will then increase to $359. Prospective attendees can also buy VIP passes, which are priced from $1,219 to $1,839 and include amenities such as jacuzzis and access to a gourmet dining room.

You can check out the full lineup for Hangout 2022 below.

Hangout Music Festival 2022 Lineup

Post Malone

Tame Impala

Halsey

Doja Cat

Fall Out Boy

ILLENIUM

Megan Thee Stallion

Kane Brown

Zedd

Jack Harlow

Maren Morris

Phoebe Bridgers

Leon Bridges

Louis The Child

Still Woozy

Oliver Tree

SLANDER

The Band CAMINO

Lil Yachty

Chelsea Cutler

The Head And The Heart

Sublime With Rome

T-Pain

Surfaces

Flo Milli

Madeon

Koffee

Dayglow

DIESEL (Shaquille O’Neal)

Fletcher

Breland

Moon Taxi

Tyla Yaweh

Remi Wolf

The Brook & The Bluff

beabadoobee

SIDEPIECE

Paul Cauthen

Role Model

Surf Mesa

Joy Oladokun

KennyHoopla

Briston Maroney

Bankrol Hayden

Lucii

SNBRN

AUDREY NUNA

347aidan

ericdoa

renforshort

LP Giobbi

Ship Wrek

Zach Hood

JVNA

VNSSA

Blu DeTiger

NOT

Luttrell

Neal Francis

The Blossom

Hugel

Tre’ Amani

Flipturn

Nightly

gabriel black

Bren Joy

Montell2099

Hastings

Madds

Petey Martin