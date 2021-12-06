Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Hangout Music Festival Announces Massive 2022 Lineup With Zedd, ILLENIUM, More
Tame Impala, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and Halsey will also perform at the fest, among many others.
Hangout Music Festival has officially punched its ticket to 2022.

The three-day oceanside music festival is set to return to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama for the first time since 2019 from May 20-22, 2022. Organizers have put together a massive lineup of EDM, pop, rock, hip-hop, and country artists for the momentous fest.

Zedd, SLANDER, ILLENIUM, Madeon, Louis The Child and more will rep the electronic music scene. Major contemporary music artists to perform include Post Malone, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Oliver Tree, Post Malone, Halsey, and Fall Out Boy, among many others.

Registration for pre-sale tickets to Hangout 2022 is now active on the festival’s official website and they'll be available on December 10th. General tickets will then release on the 13th.

Three-day GA passes are going for $339 during the Early Bird sale and will then increase to $359. Prospective attendees can also buy VIP passes, which are priced from $1,219 to $1,839 and include amenities such as jacuzzis and access to a gourmet dining room.

You can check out the full lineup for Hangout 2022 below.

Hangout Music Festival 2022 Lineup

Post Malone
Tame Impala
Halsey
Doja Cat
Fall Out Boy
ILLENIUM
Megan Thee Stallion
Kane Brown
Zedd
Jack Harlow
Maren Morris
Phoebe Bridgers
Leon Bridges
Louis The Child
Still Woozy
Oliver Tree
SLANDER
The Band CAMINO
Lil Yachty
Chelsea Cutler
The Head And The Heart
Sublime With Rome
T-Pain
Surfaces
Flo Milli
Madeon
Koffee
Dayglow
DIESEL (Shaquille O’Neal)
Fletcher
Breland
Moon Taxi
Tyla Yaweh
Remi Wolf
The Brook & The Bluff
beabadoobee
SIDEPIECE
Paul Cauthen
Role Model
Surf Mesa
Joy Oladokun
KennyHoopla
Briston Maroney
Bankrol Hayden
Lucii
SNBRN
AUDREY NUNA
347aidan
ericdoa
renforshort
LP Giobbi
Ship Wrek
Zach Hood
JVNA
VNSSA
Blu DeTiger
NOT
Luttrell
Neal Francis
The Blossom
Hugel
Tre’ Amani
Flipturn
Nightly
gabriel black
Bren Joy
Montell2099
Hastings
Madds
Petey Martin

