Skrillex, Calvin Harris, Alison Wonderland, More Announced for Hangout Music Festival 2023

Hangout Music Festival is giving us signs that next year's festival circuit will be absolutely stacked.

Returning to the beaches of Gulf Shores in spring 2023 is Hangout, the Alabama-based festival that has made a name for itself with its diverse lineups spanning dance, rock, hip-hop and pretty much everything in-between.

Now, organizers have announced Hangout's 2023 lineup just in time for those who might add festival tickets to their Christmas list. On the electronic music side of things, fans will be able to enjoy headlining performances from Calvin Harris, Skrillex and Flume, alongside a stacked undercard featuring Alison Wonderland, Rezz, John Summit, Gryffin, Said The Sky and more.

Hangout Music Festival 2022 lineup. Hangout Music Festival

Outside of the dance music realm, Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Paramore, Lil Nas X and The Kid LAROI round out the headliners while Rainbow Kitten Suprise, Thundercat, Ferg and more will offer plenty of options for festival-goers.

Hangout 2023 is scheduled for May 19-21. You can learn more about the beachside festival and register for pre-sale tickets here.