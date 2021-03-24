First-Ever HARD London Festival to Feature Alesso, Malaa, Dillon Francis, More This Summer
As more and more music festivals return with a vengeance after a brutal year, the famed HARD Events brand is expanding its footprint.
Organizers have announced HARD London, a one-day electronic music festival in the UK on Saturday, August 21st, 2021. Set to appear at the fest are a slew of dance music's finest, including Alesso, Tchami, Dillon Francis, Malaa, WHIPPED CREAM, and The Bloody Beetroots, among others.
The event will go down at The Drumsheds, a gas manufacturing plant-turned-event space from the creators of iconic concert venue Printworks. Check out the flyer below.
Pre-sale general admission tickets and VIP passes go on sale Wednesday, March 31st at noon GMT. Early bird passes start at £39.50 and fans can sign up for pre-sale access here.
Check out the lineup below for HARD Events' inaugural London music festival. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.
HARD London 2021 Lineup:
Alesso
Jauz
Holy Goof
Tchami
Dillon Francis
Malaa
Kayzo
Bloody Beetroots
Noizu
Gentlemens Club
Duke & Jones
Whipped Cream
Holly
Siren
Oppidan
