First-Ever HARD London Festival to Feature Alesso, Malaa, Dillon Francis, More This Summer

WHIPPED CREAM, Tchami, and Jauz will also appear at HARD Events' inaugural London music festival.

As more and more music festivals return with a vengeance after a brutal year, the famed HARD Events brand is expanding its footprint.

Organizers have announced HARD London, a one-day electronic music festival in the UK on Saturday, August 21st, 2021. Set to appear at the fest are a slew of dance music's finest, including Alesso, Tchami, Dillon Francis, Malaa, WHIPPED CREAM, and The Bloody Beetroots, among others.

The event will go down at The Drumsheds, a gas manufacturing plant-turned-event space from the creators of iconic concert venue Printworks. Check out the flyer below.

Flyer for HARD Events' inaugural London music festival. HARD Events

Pre-sale general admission tickets and VIP passes go on sale Wednesday, March 31st at noon GMT. Early bird passes start at £39.50 and fans can sign up for pre-sale access here.

Check out the lineup below for HARD Events' inaugural London music festival. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

HARD London 2021 Lineup:

Alesso

Jauz

Holy Goof

Tchami

Dillon Francis

Malaa

Kayzo

Bloody Beetroots

Noizu

Gentlemens Club

Duke & Jones

Whipped Cream

Holly

Siren

Oppidan

