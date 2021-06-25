Inaugural HARD London Festival Cancelled After Controversial UK Restriction Extension

Following the contentious four-week delay of lockdown restrictions in the UK, the organizers of HARD London have abandoned their inaugural music festival.

HARD Events announced the festival, which was scheduled to take place at London's groundbreaking Drumsheds venue, in March 2021. Many electronic music superstars had been slated for performances, such as Alesso, Tchami, Dillon Francis, and Malaa, among others.

As we reported prior to the UK government's decision, a recent survey suggested that one in four of the region's nightlife businesses would not survive longer than a month without government aid. Half of them would shutter in two months time, according to the poll, which was conducted by the Night Time Industries Association.

"Off the back of the UK government’s decision to extend the restriction on live events, we are saddened to inform you that we will no longer be going forward with HARD at The Drumsheds," reads a statement shared by HARD. "The latest delay from the government and the uncertainty this has created has left us with no choice. We're obviously extremely gutted to share this news with you and tried everything possible before reaching this decision. We simply cannot carry on with this level of uncertainty so close to the date of the show."