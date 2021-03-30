RL Grime and Baauer to Perform B2B DJ Set at HARD Summer 2021: See the Full Lineup

DJ Snake and Malaa will also go B2B at the fest's grand return, which will also feature REZZ, JOYRYDE, Dillon Francis, Kaytranada, and many more.

HARD Summer is officially back and stronger than ever.

After announcing one of the biggest lineups in the festival's history, the 2021 edition immediately rose above the pack as this summer's most anticipated fest. Set to perform at San Bernardino's NOS Event Center from July 31st to August 1st are REZZ, JOYRYDE, Dillon Francis, Kaytranada, Virtual Riot, Dillon Francis, and WHIPPED CREAM, among many others.

Perhaps most notable is a collaborative DJ set by RL Grime and Baauer, two of the most innovative producers in the electronic music scene. The longtime friends and creative collaborators have performed together many times in years past, delivering mind-blowing performances that are crystallized in festival lore as historic.

The lineup announcement also features a number of additional special performances, such as one from dubstep legend Skream, who will be dropping an "Old Skool Dubstep Set." DJ Snake and Malaa will join forces for an epic B2B set, taking the special sauce of their "Secret Room" streaming series from the blue light of our computer screens to the festival mainstage. Other B2B sets include Valentino Khan and 4B, G Jones and EPROM, and Nitti Gritti and Wuki.

The lineup for HARD Summer's 2021 music festival.

A press release issued to announce the lineup notes that HARD Events will be "working closely with local officials to implement necessary safety precautions and will follow state and local health guidelines" to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Passes go on sale this Friday, April 2nd at 10AM PT for a $9.95 deposit via HARD Summer's website.

Check out the full HARD Summer 2021 lineup below, as well as the festival's official promo video featuring comedian Trevor Wallace.

HARD Summer Music Festival 2021 Lineup:2 Chainz

2 DEEP

1788-L

$NOT

A-Track

Anabel Englund

Ardalan

Arius

Austin Millz

Bad Boys Club (CRAY + GG Magree)

Benda

Biicla

BIJOU

Bleep Bloop

Blunts & Blondes

Born Dirty

Cam Girl

Capozzi

Cassian

CharlestheFirst

Craze

Dack Janiels

DIALS

Dillon Francis

DJ Scheme

DJ Snake b2b MALAA

Dombresky

Don Toliver

Drezo

Ekali

Elohim

Future

G Jones b2b EPROM

Godlands

Hekler

Hex Cougar

HOLLY

Hulk Gang {Valentino Khan + 4B}

Iann Dior

JAUZ

JOYRYDE

JSTJR

k?d

Kaytranada

Kayzo

Lee Foss

Lick

Lil Durk

Lisbona Sisters

Lucati

Manila Killa

Mario Judah

Maya Jane Coles

MONOKY

MR CARMACK

Nina Las Vegas

Nitepunk

Nitti Gritti b2b Wuki

Noizu

Nostalgix

Partiboi69

Phantoms

Prospa

Ranger Trucco

Ravell

REZZ

Riot Ten

RL Grime b2b Baauer

Rubi Rose

Sage Armstrong

SAYMYNAME

Schade

SIPPY

SKREAM! (Old Skool Dubstep Set)

Slushii

Softest Hard

Solardo

Soul Clap

Thee Mike B

TYNAN

Virtual Riot

VNSSA

Walker & Royce

Wax Motif

WHIPPED CREAM

Yultron

ZíA

