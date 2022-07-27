HARD Summer 2022: Set Times, Parking and Everything Else You Need to Know

With the 2022 edition of HARD Summer just days away it's time for experienced HARD vets to brush up on the festival or eager attendees to get familiar.

Our guide will give you a comprehensive look at everything HARD Summer. From parking information to set times to the things you can and can't bring along with you, we've got you covered.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about HARD Summer 2022.

HARD Summer returns to San Bernardino's NOS Event Center July 29-31, 2022. Julian Bajsel/Insomniac Events

HARD Summer Location

HARD Summer takes place in San Bernardino at the NOS Event Center. The address to plug into your navigation app is: 689 S E St, San Bernardino, CA 92408.

HARD Summer 2022 Set Times and Lineup

This year's HARD Summer lineup is massive, featuring Porter Robinson, TroyBoi, Alison Wonderland, GRiZ, Madeon, NGHTMRE, Nicole Moudaber and many more.

HARD Summer is electronic music-focused, but also annually incorporates a number major contemporary music artists. This year, fans can see Joji, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage and Lil Uzi Vert, among others. With such a wide-ranging lineup, make sure you enjoy your favorites as well as take the time to try something new.

The music will be spread across three full days and five packed-out stages. Check out the set times and full lineup below.

HARD Summer set times: Friday, July 29th. HARD Summer/Twitter

HARD Summer set times: Saturday, July 30th. HARD Summer/Twitter

HARD Summer set times: Sunday, July 31st. HARD Summer/Twitter

HARD Summer Parking

The NOS Event Center has plenty of parking near the venue with each lot designated by color. Parking adjacent to the venue is free, but Insomniac is asking attendees to refrain from parking in nearby neighborhoods. They recommend carpooling or taking shuttles to avoid the hassle, but those who are driving will have plenty of options.

Alongside various parking spots, Insomniac has organized shuttles to pick up festival-goers in a variety of locations around San Bernardino, including downtown L.A., Orange County and San Fernando Valley. Multiple ADA lots will also be provided as well as designated locations for rideshare services.

Check out the parking lot information and map below.

Hard Summer 2022 festival map.

Enhance Your Experience at HARD Summer 2022

The experience you provide for yourself is just as vital. Ensure you're prepared for the weather. It's predicted to be a warm weekend in Southern California, so dress accordingly. Your attire won't be enough to keep you safe all weekend, so take advantage of the free water stations Insomniac will be providing onsite.

If anything takes a turn for the worse or someone around you is struggling, there is help onsite. Medical staff will be there during festival hours to help anyone in need. The remarkable volunteers at Ground Control will also be patrolling the festival to provide a variety of non-emergency assistance.

The Dos and Don'ts of HARD Summer 2022

We encourage you to bring earplugs, an extra charger for your phone and sunscreen. Attendees are allowed to bring in vapes, misting fans, non-professional cameras and a variety of flow toys, including hula hoops, poi and orbitals.

As usual, attendees will not be permitted to bring any illegal substances, drug paraphernalia, weapons, outside food or beverages and over-the-counter meds. Markers, LED gloves, stickers and flyers are also not allowed. Check out Insomniac's full list of acceptable and unacceptable items here.

If you're in need of a locker to store any additional items, grab one here.

HARD Summer 2022 Last-Minute Tickets

HARD Summer is just days away, but there are still tickets remaining. Snag your passes here if you want to surprise your friends or simply feel like you can't miss out on all the action this weekend.

FOLLOW HARD EVENTS:

Facebook: facebook.com/HARDFest

Twitter: twitter.com/HARDFEST

Instagram: instagram.com/HARDFEST