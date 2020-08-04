Dillon Francis, JOYRYDE, More Announced for "Hard Summer BackHARD BBQ" Virtual Festival

HARD Events is ready to fire up the grill with their latest virtual festival reveal, the "BackHARD BBQ." The two-day virtual affair takes place this weekend as grill master Pasquale Rotella is set to host a lineup "loaded with the works."

In true HARD Events fashion, the team has dropped a sizzlin' lineup featuring dance music party-starters Dillon Francis, Claptone, JOYRYDE, Kill The Noise, Sofi Tukker, Louis The Child, and many more. The bass-heavy lineup additionally makes way for some extra spark from the genre's rising stars, including Moore Kismet and KLOUD, who will make for an exciting watch.

"BackHARD BBQ" is poised to follow in the footsteps of HARD's recent success in the realm of virtual events. The prolific events brand has already raised the bar multiple times before with their captivating virtual events, including recent endeavors for EDC Las Vegas and Beyond Wonderland At The Gorge.

The "BackHARD Summer BBQ Virtual Rave-A-Thon" takes place August 6th to 7th, broadcasting live on both YouTube and Twitch.

