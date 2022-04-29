Calvin Harris to Headline Debut HARD Summer Festival In Croatia

For the first time, is HARD Summer making its way to Croatia.

The debut HARD Summer EU is set to take place on August 6th, just a week after the brand's namesake festival in SoCal. Attendees from around the globe will descend on an entirely different setting: the idyllic Žnjan Beach in Split.

The festival is much shorter than its American counterpart, but attendees will have the chance to experience an iconic locale most could only dream of raving at—and it'll be headlined by none other than Calvin Harris.

c/o Press

This isn’t HARD’s first attempt to break into Europe’s festival circuit. The brand previously planned on debuting a London offshoot in 2021 before cancelling the fest due to impact of the pandemic. The HARD London was billed as a one-day, open-air festival at The Drumsheds, which ultimately closed permanently in early 2022.

Currently, Calvin Harris is the only artist confirmed for the HARD Summer EU. However, prospective attendees should keep their eyes peeled for more world-class DJs as the festival draws closer. You can find tickets and more information here.

