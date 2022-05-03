Alison Wonderland, Madeon, GRiZ, More to Perform at HARD Summer: See the Full 2022 Lineup

After returning in a big way in 2021, HARD Summer is back a year later—and with a monster lineup of over 100 artists.

Organizers have once again nabbed a laundry list of electronic dance music's corps d'elite for the SoCal fest, its first-ever three-day affair, scheduled for July 29-31. Set for performances are Porter Robinson, Madeon, Alison Wonderland, NGHTMRE, Chris Lake, GRiZ, TOKiMONSTA, Moore Kismet, Vintage Culture and many, many more.

Check out the hysterical trailer below, which features Marc Rebillet, SVDDEN DEATH and SIDEPIECE's Party Favor and Nitti Gritti, among other HARD Summer 2022 artists.

This year's lineup also heavily integrates hip-hop and features a slew of major rappers, including Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Three 6 Mafia, Denzel Curry, Gunna and Ski Mask the Slump God, among others.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10AM PT. You can purchase passes here.

Check out the full HARD Summer 2022 lineup and day-to-day schedule below.

HARD Summer Lineup 2022

100 gecs

A Hundred Drums

Alison Wonderland

Aminé

Anabel Englund

Arnold & Lane

Baby Weight

Barilan

Biicla

Bktherula

Bladee

BLOND:ISH

Blunts & Blondes

BOMBAYS

Canabliss

Capozzi

CC Love

Chloé Caillet

Chris Lake

Cloonee

Craze Drum & Bass Set

Deathpact

Denzel Curry

DJ Dials

Dimension

DJ Minx

DJ Tennis

Doechii

DOT

DRAMA

Duckwrth

Eli Brown

ericdoa

Evan Giia

FrostTop

Glaive

GRiZ

Gunna

HoneyLuv

Hotfire

IMANU

ISOxo

Ivy Lab

Jai Wolf

James Hype

Joji

Josh Butler

JOYRYDE

Justin Martin

K?D

Kai Wachi

Koffee

Level Up

Lil Uzi Vert

LP Giobbi

LSDream

Lucii

Lucille Croft

Madeon

Marc Rebillet

Masego

Matroda

Megan Thee Stallion

Mersiv

Miane

Miss Dre

Montell2099

Moore Kismet

Nghtmre

Nia Archives

Nicole Moudaber

Pam Sessions

Pangea Sound (Falcons, Supernova, Joaqu.n, Sleepy Joe)

Porter Robinson

Potions

Prospa

QRTR

Redrum

RemK

Rohaan

Rossy

Saucy Santana

Sidepiece

Ski Mask the Slump God

Softest Hard

Space Wizard

Sub Focus b2b ???

Sullivan King

Svdden Death b2b Marauda

Tchami

Thee Mike B

Three 6 Mafia

Tiga

TOKiMONSTA

Tom the Mail Man

TroyBoi

Tsuruda b2b Chee

UNIIQU3

Valentino Khan

VENGA

Vintage Culture

Wax Motif

Wenzday

Will Clarke

Wreckno

Zeds Dead b2b Subtronics



