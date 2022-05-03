Alison Wonderland, Madeon, GRiZ, More to Perform at HARD Summer: See the Full 2022 Lineup
After returning in a big way in 2021, HARD Summer is back a year later—and with a monster lineup of over 100 artists.
Organizers have once again nabbed a laundry list of electronic dance music's corps d'elite for the SoCal fest, its first-ever three-day affair, scheduled for July 29-31. Set for performances are Porter Robinson, Madeon, Alison Wonderland, NGHTMRE, Chris Lake, GRiZ, TOKiMONSTA, Moore Kismet, Vintage Culture and many, many more.
Check out the hysterical trailer below, which features Marc Rebillet, SVDDEN DEATH and SIDEPIECE's Party Favor and Nitti Gritti, among other HARD Summer 2022 artists.
This year's lineup also heavily integrates hip-hop and features a slew of major rappers, including Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Three 6 Mafia, Denzel Curry, Gunna and Ski Mask the Slump God, among others.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10AM PT. You can purchase passes here.
Check out the full HARD Summer 2022 lineup and day-to-day schedule below.
HARD Summer Lineup 2022
100 gecs
A Hundred Drums
Alison Wonderland
Aminé
Anabel Englund
Arnold & Lane
Baby Weight
Barilan
Biicla
Bktherula
Bladee
BLOND:ISH
Blunts & Blondes
BOMBAYS
Canabliss
Capozzi
CC Love
Chloé Caillet
Chris Lake
Cloonee
Craze Drum & Bass Set
Deathpact
Denzel Curry
DJ Dials
Dimension
DJ Minx
DJ Tennis
Doechii
DOT
DRAMA
Duckwrth
Eli Brown
ericdoa
Evan Giia
FrostTop
Glaive
GRiZ
Gunna
HoneyLuv
Hotfire
IMANU
ISOxo
Ivy Lab
Jai Wolf
James Hype
Joji
Josh Butler
JOYRYDE
Justin Martin
K?D
Kai Wachi
Koffee
Level Up
Lil Uzi Vert
LP Giobbi
LSDream
Lucii
Lucille Croft
Madeon
Marc Rebillet
Masego
Matroda
Megan Thee Stallion
Mersiv
Miane
Miss Dre
Montell2099
Moore Kismet
Nghtmre
Nia Archives
Nicole Moudaber
Pam Sessions
Pangea Sound (Falcons, Supernova, Joaqu.n, Sleepy Joe)
Porter Robinson
Potions
Prospa
QRTR
Redrum
RemK
Rohaan
Rossy
Saucy Santana
Sidepiece
Ski Mask the Slump God
Softest Hard
Space Wizard
Sub Focus b2b ???
Sullivan King
Svdden Death b2b Marauda
Tchami
Thee Mike B
Three 6 Mafia
Tiga
TOKiMONSTA
Tom the Mail Man
TroyBoi
Tsuruda b2b Chee
UNIIQU3
Valentino Khan
VENGA
Vintage Culture
Wax Motif
Wenzday
Will Clarke
Wreckno
Zeds Dead b2b Subtronics
