HARD Summer Shares 2021 Set Times and Festival Map
It’s HARD Summer week, and the organizers of the famed SoCal festival have announced its set times and festival map.
Standing out on the festival map are the ample misting stations and shaded, grassy areas to keep revelers cool throughout the day, as temperatures are expected to reach around 100°. With four open air stages (the Pink Stage will be tented) and multiple walkways, the spacious venue should give attendees plenty of room to dance and stay cool.
Fans can have some extra fun at the Corona Electric Beach tent, Red Bull tent, ferris wheel, and even some pools in the VIP section at the Hard Stage. Check out the festival map below.
The set times have been released and as always, that comes with stressful conflicts of favorite artists playing at the same time. How will you choose between Virtual Riot and Kaytranada? Will you see RL Grime b2b Baauer, K?d, or Walker & Royce? These are just a few of the conundrums sure to arise from the scheduling, but at least it’s a great problem to have.
Check out the set times below and find out more about HARD Summer's 2021 iteration here.
