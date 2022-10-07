Skip to main content
Hardwell to Talk Hiatus, New Music and Career Lessons at ADE 2022

Diplo, Martin Garrix, Peggy Gou and Richie Hawtin were also added to the conference program, which is now finalized.

c/o Press

With this year's Amsterdam Dance Event only two short weeks away, organizers have finalized the conference's list of speakers, which now includes Peggy Gou, Richie Hawtin and Stranger Things composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein.

Also on the docket is a special session called "Hardwell: The Return." Now just three weeks removed from the release of his comeback album, REBELS NEVER DIE, the Dutch DJ will host an in-depth talk on why he took a hiatus from dance music, what he learned and how he'll take those lessons into this new chapter of his career.

"I’m really happy with the whole decision, and I’ve never been more productive and happy in the studio as I am right now," Hardwell told EDM.com earlier this year. "It feels way more like freedom right now than following the rules of the particular formula that went straight into big room."

Close friends Martin Garrix and Joseph Capriati will also lead a newly announced discussion called "Different Paths, Same End Game" about finding harmony despite their varying approaches to careers in music.

Check out the full ADE program and purchase last-minute tickets here.

