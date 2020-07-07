Hardwell's Revealed Recordings to Celebrate Ten-Year Anniversary with 360° Livestream Event

It's a milestone anniversary for Hardwell's Revealed Recordings imprint. Celebrating a decade of history, the label is bringing things full circle with a livestream celebration for the ages.

This August, Revealed is going live from Amsterdam's iconic Koepelkerk church. The site of the copper-domed building will be outfitted with a DJ booth for one historic night, the events of which will be captured using cutting edge 360° production technology. With the robust production setup, dance music fans worldwide will have the opportunity to experience the sacred site from their own unique perspectives.

Revealed's 360° livestream event

The night, of course, would not be complete without a stellar lineup, but Revealed has not yet announced one and is keeping us guessing for the time being. The imprint is in no shortage of talent, with artists such as Tiësto, Blasterjaxx, SICK INDIVIDUALS, KSHMR and many others having made their mark on the label over the years.

The story of Revealed Recordings began in 2010 with the release of "Get Down Girl" by its founder, Hardwell, and Funkadelic. Hardwell has been on a performance hiatus since 2018, but there is always the possibility the producer could make an appearance. Could this livestream mark the return of the famed "Apollo" producer to the stage? Only time will tell.

Revealed's celebratory livestream is set to take place Friday, August 21st.

