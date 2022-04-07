Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Hardwell's Historic Return to Ultra Music Festival
Hardwell's long-awaited return to Ultra Music Festival was an EDM comeback for the books.
A new highlight real shared by the Dutch icon on his YouTube channel highlights the road to Ultra 2022. The video begins with audio clips from press stating that Hardwell is the "youngest number one DJ in the world." It then cuts to clips of him hugging and visiting with friends who are sharing in their excitement for his landmark return.
"Now I'm going to show you who I truly am," Hardwell says in an overdub in the highlight video.
The fabled DJ and producer had been on a four-year hiatus, and his 2022 Ultra performance was in front of an estimated 150,000 attendees. It also broke the record for the festival's livestreaming viewership.
Following his set, Hardwell announced a brand new world tour and upcoming album, REBELS NEVER DIE. The reveal was partnered with two singles from the LP: "BROKEN MIRROR" and "INTO THE UNKNOWN." His revamped sound is rooted in techno and future rave music, but shades of the old Hardwell are still very much intact—and he seems poised for the next chapter of his illustrious career.
