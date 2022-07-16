Watch Hardwell Drop Unreleased Collab With Timmy Trumpet and Maddix at Tomorrowland 2022

Hardwell's historic return to Tomorrowland has come and gone, but its legacy is only just beginning.

His performance was nothing short of breathtaking, an electrifying display of his new musical direction after a four-year hiatus from the electronic dance music festival scene. Tomorrowland was coincidentally the last major fest Hardwell performed at prior to his shocking retirement in 2018.

But it was one track that has the Hardwell hive mind buzzing with anticipation as the Dutch icon gears up for his long-awaited comeback album, REBELS NEVER DIE. Towards the end of his set, he dropped an unreleased song, tentatively titled "Revolution," that has all the intoxicating qualities of a classic Hardwell anthem.

Hardwell invited his collaborators, Timmy Trumpet and Maddix, onto the Mainstage to drop the trance music-influenced bomb and send the Tomorrowland faithful into a frenzy.

"Put those hands up, and let's start a revolution," Hardwell chanted before unleashing the track.

Mum's the word on whether or not "Revolution" will appear on REBELS NEVER DIE. Hardwell has not yet announced the album's release date, but confirmed it will feature 14 songs, 10 of which have already been released as singles. Hardwell released the most recent one yesterday, the riveting "ZERO GRAVITY."

You can pre-save REBELS NEVER DIE here.

FOLLOW HARDWELL:

Facebook: facebook.com/djhardwell

Twitter: twitter.com/HARDWELL

Instagram: instagram.com/hardwell

Spotify: spoti.fi/3s1xcJD

FOLLOW TIMMY TRUMPET:

Facebook: facebook.com/timmytrumpet

Twitter: twitter.com/timmytrumpet

Instagram: instagram.com/timmytrumpet

Spotify: spoti.fi/3PKLWZ9

FOLLOW MADDIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/maddixmusic

Twitter: instagram.com/maddixmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/maddixmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2ImjqP4