Headhunterz, Da Tweekaz Top "Defqon.1 at Home" Lineup, Streamed Exclusively On New Q-dance Network

It's been a landmark week for Q-dance. This week, the famed hardstyle music brand announced their forthcoming digital broadcast network, Q-dance Network, and they've now slated its first exclusive block of programming.

Q-dance dropped their hotly anticipated Defqon.1 at Home festival lineup today, and it's a formidable showcase of the latest and greatest in hard dance. Headhunterz, Wildstylez, Frontliner, Angerfist, Da Tweekaz, and many more will be igniting the stages of this four-day livestream event, to air exclusively on Q-dance Network in June.

The platform is launching with a DEDIQATED Membership subscription option as an alternative to just purchasing a ticket for Defqon.1 at Home. The company states a membership plan will provide fans with priority access to ticket sales, and additional series, events, and artist content to be announced.

In their announcement, Q-dance elaborated that they are betting this development will become an appealing new home to exclusive artist content due to the absence of an algorithm metaphorically tipping the scales.

"We aim for Q-dance Network to be more than just an app, as it’s our goal to make it the digital home of our tribe," the announcement reads in part.

Catch all the action of Defqon.1 at Home June 24th through the 27th.