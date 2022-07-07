Ready For a Heatwave: Everything You Need to Know About the Debut of Chicago's Newest Fest

Angling for a standout debut in the birthplace of house music, Heatwave Music Festival is the latest newcomer in an increasingly competitive festival scene.

Chicago-based promoter Auris Presents are spearheading the effort to make Heatwave the Windy City's next success story. As the tastemakers behind the city's leading venues RADIUS, Concord Music Hall and PRYSM, the team certainly has the track record and tenure to boot.

Here's everything you need to know leading up to the inaugural Heatwave Music Festival in Chicago's historic Douglass Park.

The debut of Heatwave takes place on the weekend of July 16th and 17th, with festival hours running from 2pm to 10pm each day.

LOCATION & TRANSPORTATION

The festival is set to take place within Douglass Park, 1401 S Sacramento Dr. Chicago, IL. Due to limited parking space at the location, it's strongly recommended attendees seek alternative means of transportation.

For those opting to use public transit, the below lines pass through the Douglass Park crossroads California & Ogden, putting you within walking distance of the festival grounds.

Additional details on these routes are available here.

HEATWAVE LINEUP

Heatwave is an electronic music-dedicated festival boasting an impressive bill of talent across the sonic spectrum.

From heavyweights Tiësto, Above & Beyond and Oliver Heldens to the gritty and mind-bending sonics of G-Jones, Dion Timmer and RL Grime, Heatwave is set on making a splash.

Curators are also leaning into the carefree summer spirit with the inclusion of one particularly unique back-to-back performance: Sam Feldt and Jonas Blue's "Endless Summer" set, a surefire highlight in the making as peak festival season reaches full swing.

EXPERIENCE

A combined music festival and arts experience, Heatwave at its core is channeling the colorful sensibilities of the iconic 1950s pop-art era.

Inspired by Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and more, Heatwave proudly states they are where "music meets imagination." To that end, the event is set to include three immersive environments: "The Inevitable," "The Reverie" and "The Radiance," each encapsulating a snapshot of the style's unique creative iterations.

The worlds of art and music have been inextricably intertwined throughout history, vastly for obvious reasons, but the vibrancy of pop-art in particular has drawn connections between the art form and the dance music world. Notably, Warhol's work has been said to have more in common with discotheques than the traditional art world itself.

TICKETS

Single-day passes are available for Heatwave in addition to three full weekend pass options detailed below. Visit the festival's ticketing page here for more information.

Two Day Hot:

Includes general admission entry. Heatwave is age restricted to ages 17+.

Two Day Hotter (VIP):

VIP attendees must be 21+.

Includes express entry into the festival

Access to premium viewing areas

Includes private bar access with premium selections of alcohol for purchase

Access to air-conditioned restrooms

Two Day Hottest (VIP+):

VIP+ attendees must be 21+.

Includes express entry into the festival

Private bars with top shelf selection of alcohol (all-inclusive)

All-inclusive private bar access with top shelf beverage selections

Includes light bites and appetizers

Access to premium viewing areas

Access to air-conditioned restrooms

For attendees seeking additional storage options at Heatwave Music Festival, lockers at Heatwave are available for advance reservation each day of the festival here.

