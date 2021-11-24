Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
HiJinx Set to Wrap Up 2021 With Can't-Miss NYE Music Festival In the City of Brotherly Love
HiJinx Set to Wrap Up 2021 With Can't-Miss NYE Music Festival In the City of Brotherly Love

Grab tickets now to see Alison Wonderland, Excision, GRiZ, ILLENIUM and many more throw down to tie a bow on 2021 in Philly.
New Year's Eve is fast-approaching, and HiJinx is looking to end the year in a big way in the City of Brotherly Love.

The organizers of the Philly-based electronic music festival revealed a massive lineup back in July, announcing a slew of superstar DJs to ring in the new year in epic fashion. Alison Wonderland, Excision, GRiZ, ILLENIUM, Louis The Child, and a massive back-to-back set from Jauz and Kayzo are all on tap for the can't-miss fest, which is scheduled for December 30th and 31st.

HiJinx is known for its electrifying bass music sets, offering quite the festival experience for rail-riders. Past festivals have featured Skrillex, Zeds Dead, and a historic collaborative DJ set by SLANDER and Excision, among many others.

Tickets to the 2021 edition of HiJinx are available now and passes can be purchased here. Tier 2 General Admission tickets start at $219 and VIP passes are $349. Organizers are also offering a variety of travel packages, which allow attendees to bundle local hotel accommodations with concert admission and merchandise for up to 4 people. Payment plans are also available.

Lineup for the 2021 edition of HiJinx in Philadelphia.

Attendees must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event to gain entry. Proof of vaccination can be provided via an original vaccination card, digital copy, or printed copy. According to HiJinx's website, attendees are required to wear masks at all times, regardless of vaccination status, except while actively eating or drinking.

For more information about HiJinx 2021, such as a list of acceptable and prohibited items, head over to the festival's official website.

