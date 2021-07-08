HiJinx Announces Lineup for 2021 NYE Festival With Alison Wonderland, ILLENIUM, More

Philly's HiJinx NYE music festival is ready for its grand return to tie a bow on 2021.

Philly's HiJinx NYE music festival is ready for its grand return to tie a bow on 2021.

According to a press release issued to announce the event, which is scheduled for December 30th and 31st at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the two-day affair promises "jaw-dropping stage production featuring the best lighting, sound, and visuals in the country."

The fest's lineup is bass music galore, featuring a number of dubstep and future bass heavy-hitters as headliners. HiJinx will feature Alison Wonderland, Excision, GRiZ, ILLENIUM, Louis The Child, and what promises to be a ferocious back-to-back DJ set from Jauz and Kayzo.

The undercard is also impressive with future bass titan Said The Sky, dubstep fan-favorite Wooli, and freeform star LSDREAM. Fast-rising bass artists Mize, Wreckno, Jessica Audiffred, and Mersiv are primed for appearances as well, among others.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, July 9th that 12PM ET and can be purchased here. You can check out the full lineup below and find more information via the HiJinx website.