HiJinx Announces Lineup for 2022 NYE Festival With Flume, DJ Snake, Rezz and More

HiJinx is ready to ring in the new year with yet another stellar lineup.

The organizers of the Philly-based fest have revealed a massive two-day lineup, tapping DJ Snake, Flume, Ganja White Night, Gigantic NGHTMRE, GRiZ B2B Zeds Dead and Rezz for headlining performances to ring in 2023.

HiJinx 2022 also features a huge undercard, with EPROM, JOYRYDE, MitiS, Rossy, TroyBoi and more. EDM.com Class of 2021 and 2022 members Blanke and Ray Volpe, respectively, are also set to throw down.

On December 29th and 30th, 2022, HiJinx will transform the Pennsylvania Convention Center into a unique festival experience with immersive sound, mind-bending lighting and video, art installations, flow art performances, a craft and food bazaar, and more for the ultimate year-end celebration.

Lineup for the 2022 edition of HiJinx.

Tickets to the 2022 edition of HiJinx are available now and passes can be purchased here. Tier 2 General Admission tickets start at $179.50 and VIP passes are $299.50. Organizers are also offering a variety of travel packages and payment plans.

For more information about HiJinx 2022, head over to the festival's official website.

