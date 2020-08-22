Hollywood Bowl Livestream Series to Kick Off with Kraftwerk Rebroadcast This Weekend

The Hollywood Bowl's in-person festivities have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic, but KRCW and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association will still be celebrating with weekly rebroadcasts of past iconic performances.

This marks the first virtual season of Hollywood Bowl performances from KRCW, which has curated lineups at the historic venue for two decades. They're kicking off the livestreamed event series, titled World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, with a performance from none other than pioneering electronic quartet Kraftwerk. The group famously took the Hollywood Bowl stage nearly four years ago in September of 2016.

Despite being held on a Sunday evening, the 2016 show sold out to nearly 18,000 fans, who were treated to an unforgettable performance that featured the group's distinct 3D style visuals and a timeless discography spanning decades. Audience members were even given vintage 3D glasses to experience the impressive immersive environments unfolding onstage. A performance from 2011 featuring the groundbreaking Japanese electronic band Yellow Magic Orchestra will also be featured the same evening.

A lineup of sixteen performances in total will be rebroadcast through mid-October featuring Flying Lotus, Robyn, Little Dragon, Toro y Moi, Blondie, and many more.

The Kraftwerk performance broadcast starts this Sunday, August 23rd at 6:30PM PT (9:30PM ET).