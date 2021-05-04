Holy Ship! Wrecked Announces 2021 Return Featuring Alison Wonderland, ZHU, More

Holy Ship! Wrecked Announces 2021 Return Featuring Alison Wonderland, ZHU, More

Next week, fans will have their chance to book their winter getaway plans and join the ShipFam in Mexico.
c/o Holy Ship!

The 2020 debut of Holy Ship! Wrecked feels like a lifetime ago, but luckily Hard Events has their sights set on a sequel. 

A year and a half ago, HARD announced they were ditching the logistical complexities of another year at sea, instead opting to bring Holy Ship! to the shoreline. Luckily for them, it was among the slim few festivals to actually take place in 2020 as it preceded the onset of the pandemic. Thousands booked a late January getway to catch all the action at the Dominican Republic's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

This December, HARD is drawing 2021 to a close with the second edition of Holy Ship! Wrecked, which will be live from the Hard Rock Riviera Maya in Mexico. Artists from all walks have signed on to take part including Alison Wonderland, A-Trak Charlotte de Witte, Madeon, Nora En Pure, SG Lewis, and ZHU, just to name a few.

Lineup for the 2021 edition of Holy Ship! Wrecked.

Lineup for the 2021 edition of Holy Ship! Wrecked.

This festival is certainly not without its perks, attendees will enjoy access to the resort's pools, hot tubs, all-inclusive restaurants, on-site spa, and 24-hour available room service, providing an unmatched level of comfort. 

Fans will have their first chance to secure a spot on May 11th and 12th during the ShipFam Pre-Sale and Public On-Sale dates. A $99 deposit at that time is all that's required. Holy Ship! Wrecked is scheduled to run December 3rd through the 7th, 2021.

