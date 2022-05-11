Louis The Child, SG Lewis, Dom Dolla, More to Headline Holy Ship! Wrecked 2022

Returning to Mexico for the ultimate resort party, Holy Ship! Wrecked will host over 50 artists for four full days of fun in the sun.

Scheduled to run December 13th through the 17th, HARD is drawing 2022 to a close with the third edition of Holy Ship! Wrecked, which will be returning to the Hard Rock Riviera Maya in Mexico. This year's lineup includes performances from Louis The Child, SG Lewis, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Two Feet, Mersiv, Mr. Carmack and TSHA (one of EDM.com's Best Music Producers of 2021), among others.

Check out the full lineup below.

Since this experience is hosted at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya all-inclusive resort, it has its perks. Throughout the duration of the resort party, attendees will not only enjoy music from world-class headliners, but they will also be able to access to the resort's pools, hot tubs, all-inclusive restaurants and onsite spa, as well as 24-hour room service.

Prospective attendees will have their first chance to secure a spot on May 12th and 13th (1PM ET), during the ShipFam Pre-Sale and Public On-Sale dates. A non-refundable $99 per person deposit will be required upon booking, then $250 per person on a later date.

Check out the Holy Ship! Wrecked 2021 recap video below for an idea of what to expect.

