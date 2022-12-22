Skip to main content
Everyone Is a Captain On "Holy Ship! Wrecked"— And No One Walks the Plank Alone

Raver pirates returned to the seas to party with Wax Motif, Valentino Khan, Zeds Dead and many more in 2022.

Jason Fenmore

Holy shit, Holy Ship!

Holy Ship! Wrecked, the beloved floating electronic music fest, started sailing the seas in 2011, inviting raver pirates from all walks of life to board a cruise ship for an intimate festival experience.

In 2020, the Beats at Sea captains of The Bowery Presents, HARD, Insomniac and Cloud 9 Adventures decided to "wreck" the festival to a permanent location, the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Mayan Riviera on the shores of Mexico.

The third voyage of Holy Ship! Wrecked ran December 13-17, 2022. EDM.com was onboard and rediscovered why the festival is a national treasure—and what was in its chest this year.

Holy Ship! Wrecked Inclusivity

There are no social boundaries distancing the festival's headlining DJs from its attendees. On the ship, everyone swabs the decks at daytime pool parties and returns for an intimate yet titanic night.

Holy Shippers, 2022

Fans pose for a photo at the 2022 edition of Holy Ship! Wrecked.

The "ShipFam"

First-time pirates are inducted into the "ShipFam" community and discover what it means to be a "Shipper." The intimate four-day festival experience fosters the development of new lifelong bonds and friendships with ravers from across the world. 

Holy Ship, Wrecked, 2022.

Fans pose for a photo at the 2022 edition of Holy Ship! Wrecked.

Becoming an "OG Shipper"

Shippers are rewarded in many ways for returning to the Ship and reporting for duty year-over-year.

After four years of attendance, raver pirates are recognized as ‘OG Shippers’ for their dedicated attendance with the gift of custom robes and access to the exclusive 'OG Party' on the last night.

After 10 years, Shippers are inducted into 'Club Ten' and receive elite perks and benefits.

Holy Ship, Wrecked 2022, Holy ShipFam

Fans pose for a photo at the 2022 edition of Holy Ship! Wrecked.

Being put to work by your favorite DJs

Shippers are invited to participate in numerous activities hosted by DJ captains. This year, those included the "Get Wrecked Games" hosted by Wax Motif and Westend, "World Sumo Wrestling" hosted by Valentino Khan and a "Jungle Catwalk" courtesy of EDM.com Class of 2022 star Wreckno.

The all-inclusive experience

Considering the fest's daytime pool parties, nighttime dancefloors and all the cruise-related activities in between, the all-inclusive experience at the Hard Rock keeps the ship sailing smoothly.

Holy Ship, Wrecked, 2022.

The bar at the 2022 edition of Holy Ship! Wrecked.

Stages

With a total of six stages and 50 international artists, Shippers are put to work to romp and dance the day away in the ship's sun-kissed pools and on various decks from sunrise to sunset.

Holy Ship, Wrecked, 2022.

Fans pose for a photo at the 2022 edition of Holy Ship! Wrecked.

A massive lineup

One of the cornerstones of Holy Ship! is its annual lineups, which typically feature the best and brightest in house music. This year's huge bill featured Chris Lake, Justin Martin, Maya Jane Coles, Dom Dolla, Louis The Child, Lane 8, Nala and many more.

Holy Ship, Wrecked

The 2022 lineup for Holy Ship! Wrecked.

Positive legacy

The altruistic "ShipFam" is dedicated to supporting local communities through the Positive Legacy program. Since 2015, $100,000 has been raised for non-profit organizations in need throughout the U.S. and the Caribbean.

