NOISIA, Andy C, More to Perform at Hospitality On The Beach 2021: See the Full Lineup

As countries around the world begin the process of delivering vaccinations to their citizens, concertgoers have already begun planning their returns to the festival life. This applies to organizers too, and as more vaccines are delivered, a return to live music in 2021 grows more likely each day.

Looking to next summer, Hospital Records has announced the lineup for their Hospitality On The Beach festival in Croatia. Organizers shared the lineup poster on their social media pages and informed fans on who would be taking over the decks next year. Celebrating some of the best in drum & bass next summer, fans in Croatia will get to experience sets from NOISIA, Andy C, Dimension, Camo & Krooked, Mefjus, and more across several themed stages. The lineup poster also reveals various stage takeovers, beach residencies, and some of the festival's hosts.

Hospital Records' Hospitality On The Beach will take place July 8th to 12th, 2021 at The Garden Resort in Tisno, Croatia. You can learn more about the drum & bass event and purchase tickets on their website here.

