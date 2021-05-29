Ibiza Rocks Announces Summer Residencies for 2021

The island is healing and pool parties are returning.
While Ibiza Rocks Hotel had previously hoped to open last summer in compliance with safety regulations, it looks like this year is a go. The beloved venue plans to move forward with its series of Poolside Sessions beginning Thursday, June 24th, and to ignite the hype, they have unveiled their upcoming residencies for the season. 

The lineup for the summer of 2021 is everything dance music fans could hope for as we reemerge after a lost year. Fresh off the BRIT Awards, nominated DJ and producer Joel Corry will be throwing down poolside on Sundays from July 4th to September 25th. Fans are bound to be flocking to the venue after Corry released one of the biggest tracks of 2020, "Head & Heart" with MNEK.  

"Ibiza is my favourite place in the world to play! I have always dreamed of having a residency on the Island and I am excited to launch my first Ibiza residency at Ibiza Rocks," Corry said in a statement. "After missing out on last summer we have a lot of partying to make up for. Ibiza 2021 bring it on!"

Another BRIT nominee, Nathan Dawe, has earned a coveted residency. Fans can see him behind the decks weekly on Thursdays from July 1st to September 23rd. Cuckoo Land Presents: Jess Bays, Applebum, and Garage Nation are the remaining residents who will occupy the other slots.

"We’re committed to getting back to what we do best with our daily Poolside Sessions running July through September," Ibiza Rocks Group Founder & CEO, Andy McKay, said. "To give talent the opportunity to get out and perform again, to give our audience the chance to feel the heat of the sun on their skin and enjoy the beat of the poolside soundtrack with their friends."

To find out more about Ibiza Rocks' new "Poolside Sessions" series and the safety measures they've established, visit their website.

