Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Black Coffee, More to Perform at Ibiza Spirit in Cancún: See the Full Lineup

Why toil through the throes of winter when you can spend it under the sun-kissed beaches of Cancún with the world's best DJs?

Ibiza Spirit will arrive in Mexico in February 2022 to offer a weeklong winter getaway for fans of electronic dance music, who can ditch their mittens and hot chocolate for bathing suits and beats. Channeling the culture of the world's most illustrious clubbing destination, Pollen Presents have joined forces with Ibizan powerhouse The Night League to develop seven days and nights of dance music-fueled debauchery.

The event is scheduled for February 19-26, 2022 and will include curated pool parties, boat excursions, and performances from a slew of electronic music superstars. Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Black Coffee, CamelPhat, Anfisa Letyago, Skream, Lauren Lane, and many more have been tapped to perform across five different venues, each of which feature bespoke stage production.

Check out the full lineup below.

Taking place from February 19-26, 2022, Ibiza Spirit will be fleshed out across five incredible venues, each of which will feature immersive, bespoke stage production. Ibiza Spirit's events are being curated by The Night League, who are revered for their pioneering contributions to the clubbing zeitgeist. The proof is in the pudding—anyone who has been to Ushuaïa or Hï Ibiza can attest to the fabled agency's technical prowess at the bleeding edge of nightlife culture.

Twisting the knife into the Ibiza motif, legendary nightclub Amnesia and iconic daytime venues O Beach Ibiza and Blue Marlin Ibiza are set to host branded nights at each venue, bringing world-class lineups and decades of experience.

Packages will go on sale soon and can be secured with a €99 deposit. These will include accommodations and access to all Ibiza Spirit events and parties. You can find out more about the event here.