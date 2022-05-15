Skip to main content
Idris Elba Joins Hï Ibiza's Lineup of Summer Residencies Alongside David Guetta & MORTEN

Idris Elba Joins Hï Ibiza's Lineup of Summer Residencies Alongside David Guetta & MORTEN

Elba's residency in the White Isle is slated to take place from June through September.

Hï Ibiza

Elba's residency in the White Isle is slated to take place from June through September.

Friday nights at Hï Ibiza just got a double dose of house music with Idris Elba joining the famed nightclub's weekly lineup. 

Future rave pioneers David Guetta and MORTEN are already slated to take the club's theater room by storm this summer, and with Elba set to hold down the adjacent Hï Ibiza club room on a weekly basis, house music will reign supreme in kickstarting weekends in the White Isle.

The upcoming engagement marks the Golden Globe-winning actor's second residency in Ibiza following his first rendezvous with Hï Ibiza in the summer of 2019.

The development is particularly noteworthy for Elba, as the dual talent recently announced in February that he intends to lean more into his music career and away from acting. Since the announcement, Elba has dropped his first offering of the year, a super-collaboration alongside The FaNaTiX, Lil Tjay, Koffee & Moelogo, and Davido, titled, "Vroom."

Elba's residency at Hï Ibiza officially kicks off on June 3rd, 2022 and is scheduled to run through the end of September.

FOLLOW IDRIS ELBA:

Facebook: facebook.com/idriselba
Twitter: twitter.com/idriselba
Instagram: instagram.com/idriselba

